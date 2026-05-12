Grill, Cast Iron, Or Griddle: Which Gives You The Absolute Best Burger?
When making a good burger, you start with a glorious patty. Aside from the seasonings and all the good stuff you put in there, where you cook it is important. Among the grill, cast iron, and griddle, which gives you the best outcome often depends on who answers the question. However, generally, the grill is out and the cast iron and griddle are in.
Long story short, the grill creates a dry patty, cast iron makes a crispy exterior, and the griddle produces a consistent sear. The last two stand out, so whichever is your desired result, select between cast iron and a griddle — even celebrity chefs enjoy their burgers this way. To get into the nitty-gritty of it all though, each method has distinct differences; depending on how you like your burger, you might find yourself leaning toward one or the other.
The grill is not optimal for burgers
Despite its popularity for producing a quality sear, the grill is surprisingly not the go-to method for creating a quality patty. Some chefs, including David Chang, are averse to grilling burgers. For one, it can be a safety issue — the juices that drip down the grates are a grease fire waiting to happen. Plus, since you lose juices, you also lose flavor. Burgers should be cooked alongside their fat to create a succulent, flavorful bite, which is why a high-fat patty is the best type of beef for juicier burgers. Otherwise, the meat might end up dry and easy to break apart.
It's also not ideal if you want a smoky finish. Instead, cook over charcoal for many hours to give it that refined signature smokiness. There's also a tendency for meat to stick to the grill's surface, and the fact a grill requires outdoor space is something to consider depending on your home.
Cast iron delivers the crunch
Burgers are even better in your cast iron. It's the one to trust if you enjoy a satisfying crunch to your patty because it's known for its ability to retain heat. This also makes a cast iron pan important if you want a good seared steak, like the kind the grill can give you. The difference is cast iron ensures better moisture retention — which adds texture and flavor — by cooking the meat in its juices, so you get a tastier patty overall. To retain its juices, though, make sure not to press it down with a spatula, and before you start anything, make sure cast iron is seasoned with the best oil.
If you have yet to invest in a skillet, a size between 8 and 12 inches is best for heating up quickly. Toss in your patties once the cast iron has reached medium heat, and cook the meat on both sides for around four minutes each. While this method doesn't do anything for the smoky flavor some people look for, it has a lot more delicious advantages.
The griddle is great for smash burgers
The griddle is a popular choice among chefs who specialize in burgers. Like cast iron, it creates the perfect stage for even heat distribution, resulting in uniformly cooked meat. It also helps retain the patty's natural juices, which is what you want for a succulent finish full of flavor. To maximize this tasty opportunity, create a patty with 80% lean meat and 20% fat when cooking on a griddle.
If you're whipping up a mean smash burger, the griddle is the top option. Since there's plenty of space for play, you can even cook your toppings alongside the meat, cutting down on preparation time. Here's a tasty tip: press the meat onto the griddle nice and thin to make it crispy. On the flip side, cooking burgers on a griddle doesn't give you a nice, smoky flavor — but that's where seasoning comes in handy.