Grill, Cast Iron, Or Griddle: Which Gives You The Absolute Best Burger?

When making a good burger, you start with a glorious patty. Aside from the seasonings and all the good stuff you put in there, where you cook it is important. Among the grill, cast iron, and griddle, which gives you the best outcome often depends on who answers the question. However, generally, the grill is out and the cast iron and griddle are in.

Long story short, the grill creates a dry patty, cast iron makes a crispy exterior, and the griddle produces a consistent sear. The last two stand out, so whichever is your desired result, select between cast iron and a griddle — even celebrity chefs enjoy their burgers this way. To get into the nitty-gritty of it all though, each method has distinct differences; depending on how you like your burger, you might find yourself leaning toward one or the other.