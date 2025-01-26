Here's The Secret To Cooking Restaurant-Quality Ribeye Steak At Home

It's easy to do it all wrong when pan-searing a steak at home. We're going to help you get it right the first time. Before cooking anything, it's best to have all your ducks, or perhaps cows, in a row. Ribeye steaks are famous for their fatty marbling, making them a favorite of many chefs. You certainly don't want to waste the investment on them by over- or undercooking them. Get your mise en place ready by removing your the ribeye from the freezer in time for it to thoroughly defrost, prepare your seasonings, and cut out at least 3 tablespoons of butter.

For tips on cooking a restaurant-quality ribeye, Chowhound spoke with Michael Taus, chef at La Grande Boucherie in Chicago. His preferred skillet for searing steak is a cast-iron one. The advantages of a cast-iron skillet are its non-stick properties (if you seasoned it right) and heat conduction. "Start by seasoning the steak generously with kosher salt and cracked black pepper," Taus said. "Heat canola oil in the pan over medium-high heat, then sear the ribeye on both sides to develop a crust."

Canola oil has a high smoke point, so it can handle the cast-iron's high heat without burning. It's also neutral enough in taste to not distract from the steak flavors swirling around in the pan. Getting the heat and timing right will be crucial to the outcome of your ribeye.