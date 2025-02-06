The Cooking Technique That Gives Leftover Pork Tenderloin New Life

Prepare an entire pork tenderloin, and you'll have a delicious cut that can pack several dinners in one. Easily sliced into rounds, a pork tenderloin pairs well with a myriad of sides, sauces, and flavors from all over the nation. For example, the robust blend of Bobby Flay's New Mexican spiced rub recipe elevates the naturally mild taste of pork.

Once you've enjoyed your tenderloin and packed the leftovers into the fridge, know that there's a savvy cooking method that will give pork tenderloin a new life: stir-frying. Since the technique leans on an extra hot skillet, you'll only need to throw in the pork for a couple of minutes to reheat. Despite being cut into small, slender pieces, the pork won't have time to dry out while simultaneously pairing with vegetables and sauce.

Furthermore, like the tenderloin, stir-fry works with a wide variety of sauces and seasonings. Whether you want to let your rub shine and go with delicate vegetables or smother it all in a delicious stir-fry sauce, your leftover tenderloin will take on a new life.