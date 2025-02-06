The Cooking Technique That Gives Leftover Pork Tenderloin New Life
Prepare an entire pork tenderloin, and you'll have a delicious cut that can pack several dinners in one. Easily sliced into rounds, a pork tenderloin pairs well with a myriad of sides, sauces, and flavors from all over the nation. For example, the robust blend of Bobby Flay's New Mexican spiced rub recipe elevates the naturally mild taste of pork.
Once you've enjoyed your tenderloin and packed the leftovers into the fridge, know that there's a savvy cooking method that will give pork tenderloin a new life: stir-frying. Since the technique leans on an extra hot skillet, you'll only need to throw in the pork for a couple of minutes to reheat. Despite being cut into small, slender pieces, the pork won't have time to dry out while simultaneously pairing with vegetables and sauce.
Furthermore, like the tenderloin, stir-fry works with a wide variety of sauces and seasonings. Whether you want to let your rub shine and go with delicate vegetables or smother it all in a delicious stir-fry sauce, your leftover tenderloin will take on a new life.
Different ways to incorporate pork tenderloin in a stir-fry
The advantage of stir-frying is malleability. Whether you're using a pork chop, a pork loin, or a tenderloin, the stir-fry recipe doesn't need to change. With any cut, despite the differences between a loin and tenderloin, you can break it down into cubes and glaze it in hoisin sauce for a sweet and sticky interpretation. Otherwise, you can take a bunch of red peppers and pair the pork with honey, soy sauce, and ginger for a sweet and aromatic rendition that will even work with a Mexican-influenced pork tenderloin.
If you only have a small amount of pork tenderloin leftovers, the meat doesn't have to be the star of the show. Throw some in for a protein boost in a delicious skillet fried rice, complemented with pantry staples like frozen vegetables and eggs. Remember, to make the best fried rice you've ever eaten, it's helpful to use leftover rice, making this a twofold hack for fridge favorites. If you really want to blend cuisines, use spaghetti or other pasta noodles in the stir-fry. After all, leftovers can be a time for experimentation like no other.