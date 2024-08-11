What's The Best Temperature To Grill Burgers At, Really?

Cranking up the grill is one of the best ways to cook — you don't need to worry about a messy kitchen or turning the oven on when it's a hot day. Plus, there is something about that slightly-charred flavor that adds a new element when cooking up some burgers. But there is some technique involved, so you have to know exactly how to do it if you want to grill like a master. Otherwise, you could be left with burgers that are too cooked on the outside and raw in the middle, or just overly dry throughout.

When it comes to grilling the perfect burger, it's best to build texture on the outside by giving it a sear or char. How long you cook it will be the difference between a medium-rare burger and a medium-well burger, but the temperature should stay constant: Somewhere between 375 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit is ideally where you want to be. On a gas grill, this is usually medium-high heat.