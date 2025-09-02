How To Make Sure You Aren't Accidentally Steaming Your Steaks When You Grill

Grilling steaks seems pretty simple at first glance, but it's actually a delicate balance of technique and temperature control. It takes a lot of practice and know-how to grill like a master, and unless you know what you're doing, you can end up steaming the steaks. We at Chowhound hate to see an expensive A5 Kobe steak turn gray and flavorless (or any other pricey cut, for that matter), so we reached out to celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898, for some grilling advice. The most important step, he said, is to reduce any moisture on the surface of the steak so that the meat sears instead of steams. "Make sure the surface of your steak is dry before attempting to sear it; you can even pat the steak dry with a paper towel to speed this process up," he said.

The goal of drying off the meat is to achieve the Maillard reaction, which is what causes the meat to change color when it cooks. When the sugars and proteins in the meat are heated to 284 to 330 degrees Fahrenheit, the magic of the Maillard reaction occurs. If the surface is wet, however, the heat can only reach the boiling point of water — 212 degrees Fahrenheit — and release that moisture as steam as long as there's water present. That steam will cook the meat, but it'll never get hot enough to sear.