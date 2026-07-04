15 Oldest Candy Shops In The US

Candy shops have been around in America for centuries, selling everything from homemade hard candies to taffy and pralines. They used to be fixtures in small towns and big cities alike, but that all started to change with the proliferation of convenience stores and gas stations offering mainstream treats like popular chocolate bars and brand-name chewing gum. While the old-school shops with their glass display cases and jars filled with colorful candies may be fewer and farther between these days, that's not to say they're completely gone.

Across the country, there are several old-school candy shops that have hung on and are still going strong. Many remain family-owned and create confections such as chocolates, caramels, and brittle by hand, using recipes passed down for generations. Some even look much like they did decades ago, with vintage counters and old-timey decor. These are 15 of the oldest candy shops in the U.S., all more than 100 years old, where you can get a taste of history as you satisfy your sweet tooth.