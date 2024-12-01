The Origins Of How Candy Canes Became A Christmas Tradition

Candy canes are perhaps the most versatile symbol of the festive season, functioning both as decorative objects and one of many seasonal sweet treats, like peppermint hot chocolate and candy cane cookies. But how did these mint-flavored red-and-white striped sticks of hard candy turn into an icon of Christmas? Unfortunately, there's no simple answer. There are a lot of stories about where candy canes originated, but they're not well-documented, so it's hard to assess their truthfulness.

Let's start with the misconceptions: One popular story is that an Indiana candy-maker created the canes in a J shape (for "Jesus"), with the red and white symbolizing Jesus' blood and purity, respectively. This one is primarily suspect because key details, like the name of the candy-maker and even the timeframe when he invented them, are missing. Another version says that a German choirmaster created them in the 1600s, to placate choirboys during long Christmas masses. Here, the shape was intended to resemble a shepherd's crook, making them another symbol for Jesus. This one's also hard to believe since this story didn't appear until the mid-1900s, and records of candy canes in historic literature didn't appear until about 200 years after this story supposedly happened. Generally speaking, there isn't a whole lot of proof they were originally created explicitly as a religious symbol. Instead, it seems like candy canes evolved over time and slowly became a festive symbol.