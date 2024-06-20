What Separates A Bonbon From A Truffle

Bonbons are the treat so good they were named twice. Their moniker comes from the French word bon (meaning good), and is actually a blanket term for any small sweet found in France. Generally speaking, however, bonbon refers to bite-sized confections covered in chocolate. The bonbon's prestigious reputation probably comes from the fact that they were once enjoyed by French royalty and exchanged as gifts amongst the wealthy; packaged in pretty containers furnished with brightly colored tissue paper (the original chocolate boxes, if you will).

Advertisement

Today's bonbons can vary in looks and flavor, but share the same basic makeup — a thin shell of tempered chocolate (chocolate that has been melted then reset to create a stable, shiny product with an audible snap when bitten or cracked) surrounding a soft center, sealed with additional tempered chocolate to keep the filling fresh. Many bonbons make use of caramel, while plain or flavored chocolate ganache, fruit curd, nougat, praline, and nut-based creams are also popular options.

The bonbon's most defining feature is its glossy outer shell, which over the years has been decorated in ways that the original French chocolatiers could only imagine. As well as being crafted in practically every color under the sun — edible gold leaf, paint-like splatters, and a marbled watercolor effect are just some of the other embellishments modern bonbon makers have embraced (and a rather fitting nod to their opulent heritage).

Advertisement