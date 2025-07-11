11 Best Old-School Midwestern Desserts Of All Time

Though many folks might consider it flyover country, there's much to enjoy about the American Midwest. Whether you're chatting with a friendly face at the county fair or are enjoying the lush natural landscapes, it's hard to be sad in a place like that — especially when you factor in the food.

Celebrities ranging from Guy Fieri to Andrew Zimmern have taken note of the region's rich culinary tradition, but if you pop into a local bakery or, heck, any given home kitchen, you're sure to find some of the best sweet treats around. Midwesterners pull no punches when it comes to amping up your daily sugar intake, and while what you find might not always be modern or trendy, rest assured, it'll be delicious. So, read on to learn about some of the best old-school Midwestern desserts of all time. You might just discover your next dish to bring to a potluck.