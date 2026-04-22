7 Best Places To Get A Muffuletta In New Orleans, According To Local Chefs
There are sandwiches, and then there are Sandwiches with a capital S. The muffuletta is the latter. It's essentially a classic Italian sandwich that was invented in New Orleans in the early 1900s. It is now considered an iconic staple for any culinary exploration of this Louisiana city. Cured meats and provolone cheese are piled onto a sesame seed roll that goes by the same name as the sandwich itself, and it's all topped with a dressing made up of chopped green and black olives, onions, olive oil, and spices.
Like any celebrated regional dish, there have been riffs on the muffuletta across New Orleans and beyond, with local chefs offering their creative and classic takes. While the old adage "if it ain't broke, don't try to fix it," may apply, some versions of this sammy have emerged as best in class among their peers.
To figure out where to go to find standout muffulettas, we asked New Orleans chefs — specifically ones who don't serve muffulettas at their own restaurants — where they'd send someone who is craving one. Their answers included old-school icons, neighborhood favorites, and a few spots that go just rogue enough on the traditional recipe to preserve the sandwich's identity while offering a fresh upgrade.
1. Central Grocery & Deli
The muffuletta sandwich was reportedly born at Central Grocery, thanks to Sicilian founder Lupo Salvadore, who saw people shopping for ingredients for it at the nearby French Market and decided to introduce a proper version that included his own take on the sandwich's signature olive dressing. The shop is now widely considered the OG and benchmark for what a muffuletta in New Orleans should be. But its staying power isn't just about an origin story. It's about the bread, the toppings, and the fact that the whole thing checks every flavor box perfectly: salty, briny, dense, and just unruly enough to require a stack of napkins.
Chef and co-owner of Charmant Chris Borges cuts straight to the chase, "For a cold muffuletta, you cannot hide the quality of the bread, and Central Grocery has the best bread." Mason Hereford, chef and owner of Turkey and the Wolf, thinks it's more about the whole experience. "I've always been a fan of tossing a full-size Central Grocery muffuletta in my backpack and munching on it while walking around downtown or the Marigny or Bywater," he says.
Sounds like a perfect — and delicious — way to spend the day. Bottom line, this French Quarter stop is for purists, first-timers, and anyone who wants to try the version of a muffuletta by which you will judge all other muffulettas by moving forward.
(504) 523-1620
923 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116
2. Cochon Butcher
Cochon Butcher's muffuletta has a little more swagger than the old-school versions, which tracks given the place. This is a butcher shop and sandwich counter where the meat is a major part of the draw. So, naturally, the muffuletta here is a little more dialed in on that front. Freshly baked bread is also delivered daily from sister restaurant La Boulangerie, which means these sandwiches are starting with top-notch ingredients — a must for any well-executed recipe that wants to end up on a best-of list.
Mason Hereford recommends it for exactly that reason. "They butcher and cure the meats themselves, and it's delicious," he says. That house-made approach, combined with the preference for showcasing local and artisanal products in all of the menu items, gives the sandwich a richness and point of view that sets it apart from the more traditional shops around town.
And many outlets agree, naming Cochon Butcher's muffuletta as one of the best sandwiches in the country. If Central Grocery is the introductory lesson to the muffuletta sandwich, Cochon Butcher is the advanced class.
(504) 588-7675
930 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130
3. Napoleon House
Many people insist that the muffuletta sandwich must be served cold, full stop. Napoleon House's warm version is one of the city's best-known, makes a strong argument for tossing that rule right out the window. With a little heat, the cheese softens, the flavors of the olive salad come alive, and the sandwich starts to feel more like a rib-sticking meal than an afternoon bite. "While I'm a purist and traditionalist at heart, and typically prefer a cold muffuletta, my current favorite happens to be a warm one from Napoleon House in the French Quarter," says Chris Borges. "Their olive salad is incredible and their proportions of meat to cheese to olive are perfect."
This century-old landmark is also said to have been a safe haven for Napoleon himself, which gives this atmospheric spot a delightful sense of history and drama to pair with your muffuletta. Be sure to wash it all down with the restaurant's signature Pimm's Cup cocktail (perf for ginger ale lovers), which it's almost as famous for.
(504) 524-9752
500 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130
4. R & O's
R & O's is a slight detour from the tourist core of New Orleans, but that's part of what makes it so special. It's been a favorite among Bucktown locals since 1980 and is generally most known for its legendary po' boys. While technically not in New Orleans proper (it's part of neighboring Jefferson Parish), it nevertheless deserves a mention here because its muffuletta holds its own on a menu full of tasty and widely celebrated distractions.
The vibe is casual and unfussy, a true neighborhood gem. There are T.V.s, a full bar, and a busy menu with much-loved Louisiana seafood gumbo, shrimp remoulade, and true Southern staples like crawfish pie and hushpuppies. "R & O's has a pretty killer everything, and their muffuletta is no exception," says Mason Hereford. This is exactly the kudos you'd expect from a place that's not necessarily a shrine to the sandwich, but a local favorite where the muffuletta happens to be one more thing it does really well.
facebook.com/RORestaurantCatering
(504) 831-1248
216 Metairie-Hammond Hwy, Metairie, LA 70005
5. Stein's Market & Deli
One look at the black-and-white hero image on Stein's website, showing a busy little dining room with worn-in floors and people hovering like friendly neighbors around the counter, and you just know this is a place that makes killer sandwiches. Indeed, this Lower Garden District deli is at once a Jewish and Italian market and sandwich shop known for top-quality deli meats and cheeses, breakfast sandwiches on New York bagels, and shelves lined with specialty pantry goods and craft beer. It's a place with a true deli identity, which makes the fact that its muffuletta is among the more offbeat seem like a deliberate risk rather than a sales pitch.
"They actually call it a 'muphaletta' because it's their own unique version," says Adolpho Garcia Jr., chef/owner of Dolfy's and Chi Chi's Chicken & Beer in New Orleans. "It's got ciabatta instead of the traditional round sesame loaf, and it's layered with high-quality, thinly sliced mortadella, molinari sopressata, Tuscan ham, and aged provolone." Garcia Jr. is quick to provide assurance that Stein's doesn't veer too far into concept cuisine territory. "Like all muffulettas, it's got the bright, tangy olive salad that makes it so delicious." Stein's is only open during the day and closed on Mondays, which somehow adds to this popular spot's appeal.
(504) 527-0771
2207 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130
6. Verti Marte
This French Quarter deli has a sprawling menu of hot and cold sandwiches, breakfast items, and sides that borders on overwhelming. Fortunately, it's open 24 hours a day, which should provide ample time to decide if you're in the mood for an omelet, a fried shrimp on French, or an epic muffuletta.
Ritz-Carlton New Orleans chef Derrick Dabney has lived in New Orleans his whole life and credits Verti Marte as being the home of the original muffuletta, despite Central Grocery's more widely accepted hold on this title. "It's the foundation that all others will be based from," he says, perhaps referring more to Verti Marte's stellar execution. Heat-seekers will want to try the "Bam-Bam," Verti Marte's spicy muffuletta that has all the delicious features of the original, but with added spices that, according to the restaurant, have become "the talk of the town."
Either way, the appeal of this neighborhood institution largely lies in its solid menu of affordable eats and its generous schedule. Because sometimes you want the iconic sandwich in all its historical glory, and sometimes you just want something familiar and delicious in the wee hours of the morning after one too many hurricanes.
(504) 525-4767
1201 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116
7. Liuzza's
The sign outside Liuzza's on Bienville Street reads "Beer in a Frosted Mug," which seems like the perfect thing to wash down the Creole-Italian cuisine served at this neighborhood institution since 1947. Amidst a robust menu that goes from chicken Parmesan to open-faced roast beef to fried catfish, you'll find a muffuletta with a slight twist. "My personal favorite is Liuzza's," says Derrick Dabney. "What makes their muffuletta special and stand out is that it is served on a sesame seed po' boy style bread compared to the round seeded muffuletta bread." This offers a slightly different texture and shape while still keeping the essential spirit of the sandwich alive. Affectionately trademarked as the "Frenchuletta," Liuzza's take has earned a loyal following among locals and those seeking out the best muffuletta sandwiches in the city.
For those looking for more than just a tasty sandwich, there's also a speakeasy-style back bar with those signature frozen schooners of beer as well as beloved house drinks that include an original Bloody Mary, a Bienville Margarita, and, of course, a Blue Hurricane. There's also outdoor dining and lots of game-day energy thanks to T.V.s both inside and out.
(504) 482-9120
3636 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70119