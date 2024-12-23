In the food world, there are few flavors as polarizing as black licorice. Ask some folks, and they'll tell you they can't get enough, while others actively avoid it like a plague. Perhaps one thing is universal, though, and that's the question: What flavor is black licorice, anyway?

The answer will take you on a journey back in time and around the world, from the Middle East and India to Egypt and Scandinavia, and beyond — all regions in which it has either been sourced or become ensconced in the culture. The licorice root itself, Glycyrrhiza glabra, is actually a legume, and is super sweet (50 times sweeter than standard white sugar, to be exact). It also packs around 300 compounds, but its signature flavor is attributed to one in particular: glycyrrhizin.

The taste of black licorice is often described as bitter, earthy, and herbaceous, with comparisons to anise and fennel. In fact, those references are so pervasive that it's not uncommon for candies that call themselves licorice to be imbued with anise oil as well (although there is a pungent difference between anise and licorice flavors).