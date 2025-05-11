The Difference Between American And English Toffee Explained
The culinary world has a tendency to use words interchangeably to refer to the same thing when, in fact, there are two very different things involved. Such is the case with "toffee." Although toffee certainly shouldn't be confused with caramel, it does come in two different versions, American and English, which can be a bit confusing. And while both are delicious and offer that irresistible, sweet, buttery crunch, they aren't technically the same. There are some nuanced differences, and a well-versed foodie should know what sets them apart.
The differences aren't huge (we aren't talking apples and steak, here), but they are distinctive enough to result in two different candies. And it all boils down to two things: ingredients and texture. Toffee itself is believed to have been invented in England (the word itself first appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary in 1825), and the English version is made from a very simple recipe: butter and sugar. Occasionally, additional ingredients are added, like water, lemon, or salt.
American toffee, on the other hand, is made with the same butter and sugar base but also includes a few other ingredients like corn syrup and vanilla extract, along with one of several different kinds of nuts, like almonds, walnuts, or pecans. Because of the additional ingredients, American toffee tends to have a slightly chewier texture, while British toffee is known for its crisp, brittle texture.
The difference is in the details
The lines between British and American desserts have often been blurred, especially when it comes to toffee. Take banoffee pie, for example. Banoffee pie is a British concoction, but thanks to its toffee component, this delicious cake can actually trace its roots to a now-defunct San Francisco confectionery. When it comes to toffee candies, English and American toffees have many similarities. Both pair beautifully with chocolate, which is deliciously clear from American candy bars like the American Heath Bar and the British Crunchie bar, a honeycomb toffee bar drenched in chocolate. There is a whole realm of toffees, however, that includes American toffee made with English style, such as Almond Roca. These delectable treats consist of rich and buttery hard toffee bites covered in chocolate and bits of almond, making them the perfect blend between the two types.
Whether you use English or American toffee, both make great additions to other things, like a rich and creamy hot chocolate — the texture and flavor of crunchy toffee bits are a great alternative to boring old marshmallows. If you aren't sure which one you prefer, you can always try your hand at making a few batches of toffee yourself. You can eat it or gift it, but you'll be able to experiment with different styles and different flavors to find your own perfect toffee.