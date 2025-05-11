14 Popular Chewing Gum Brands, Ranked

"Snap, crackle, and pop" isn't just a Rice Krispies thing — it's a gum thing, too. This sensorial roller coaster of snaps, swallows, and the occasional bubble is something we all take for granted, especially if gum is something you use to pacify yourself between meals or freshen your breath before a first date. But there's something deeply nostalgic about chewing gum — at least for me. I have fond memories of my dad's impartialness to a pack of Orbit gum, and have my own favorite brand that I keep in the center console of my truck for when the mood strikes.

But, all this snapping and crackling had me wondering — are all gums the same, at least in terms of their potency, sweetness, and flavor? We've all had a piece or two with a flavor that fizzles out seemingly after a few minutes, but I wanted to see if this was the norm across several different chewing gum brands. So, I put a few popular gums (and my jaw strength) to the test. Not only did I time how long it took for each piece to lose its flavor, but I also considered the gum's potency, flavor balance, and overall appeal to rank the brands from worst to best.