13 Of The Oldest Soda Fountains In The US
Soda fountains used to be the hottest places in town to gather over milkshakes, fries, and floats. They started out as adjuncts to pharmacies in the late 1800s and really took off during the Prohibition era as an alternative to bars. In fact, the reason we call a soda a soft drink is to differentiate it from beverages containing hard liquor or other forms of alcohol.
By the 1950s, soda fountains really hit their stride. Many featured attractive decor like marble countertops, gleaming brass taps, and black and white checkered floors. Soda jerks (named for the jerking motion they made when pulling the handles on the syrup taps) mixed up elaborate drinks like egg creams and coffee cabinets, and jukeboxes pumped out rock n' roll tunes.
Sadly, soda fountains eventually got edged out by drive-in restaurants and fast food chains. Pre-packaged ice cream and soda also contributed to the decline. Despite this, though, a few old-school soda fountains have managed to stick around. These are some of the oldest soda fountains in the U.S. that you can still visit today for a blast from the past.
1. Delekta Pharmacy in Warren, Rhode Island (1858)
Step inside Delekta Pharmacy and you'll feel as though you've been whisked back to another era. Dark apothecary-style shelves line the walls, and a soda fountain sits at the front along one side. The spot was originally established in 1858 as a pharmacy called Bennett's. In the 1920s, it became DeWolfe's, and then the Delekta family bought it in the 1940s. It's been in the family ever since and hasn't changed much over the years except for the fact that it no longer sells prescription drugs.
Delekta Pharmacy is renowned for its coffee cabinet, a drink that was created in Rhode Island in the early 20th century. It consists of coffee syrup, milk, and ice cream blended together. It's slightly thicker than Rhode Island's official state drink, coffee milk, which is made with just coffee syrup and milk. Delekta's version of the coffee cabinet includes coffee syrup that's made in-house. In addition to frothy drinks and ice cream, the shop sells an eclectic array of items, including chips, candy, candles, soaps, scarves, and dog treats.
facebook.com/p/Delekta-Pharmacy-100057165593509/
(401) 245-5921
496 Main St, Warren, RI 02885
2. Borroum's Drug Store in Corinth, Mississippi (1865)
Borroum's is Mississippi's oldest operating pharmacy and soda fountain, and claims to be the oldest drugstore in the United States that's still run by the same family. It was founded in 1865 by Dr. Andrew Jackson Borroum and moved to its current location in 1916. From the beginning, it was a one-stop kind of shop where people in Corinth could pick up medicine, perfume, tobacco, coffee, and more. The soda fountain was added in the 1930s, cementing Borroum's place as a local gathering spot.
Today, you can still grab a seat at one of the stools along the counter at Borroum's and order an old-fashioned malted milk, soda, or ice cream float. There's also an extensive menu featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, and a local favorite — slugburgers. Created in Corinth, the slugburger was born out of Depression-era food stretching. The first versions included ground beef or pork mixed with potato flour. Borroum's version features ground pork mixed with soy flour and spices. The mixture is formed into a patty, deep-fried, and served on a bun with onions, mustard, and pickles.
(662) 286-3361
604 E Waldron St, Corinth, MS 38834
3. Payne's Soda Fountain & Sandwich Shop in Scottsboro, Alabama (1869)
Located in Scottsboro, Alabama, Payne's Soda Fountain & Sandwich Shop is older than the city itself. The soda fountain opened in 1869, and Scottsboro's official birth happened the following year. Founder William Henry Payne opened it as a drugstore where he sold remedies he created himself, including sparkling water with compound syrups. In the early days, those sodas sold for a nickel. In 1939, Payne's grandson added the 20-foot soda fountain counter that's still there today.
While the pharmacy is no longer in operation, the soda fountain is still going strong. It's styled like a classic 1950s diner replete with red and white vinyl booths, vintage Coca-Cola signs, and a jukebox. It's famous for its red slaw dog, which is a hot dog topped with ketchup-based coleslaw. You can also order salads and sandwiches like the Dagwood, which is stacked with layers of roast beef, ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles in sourdough bread. And, of course, sweet treats like ice cream sundaes and milkshakes are also on offer.
(256) 574-2140
101 E Laurel St, Scottsboro, AL 35768
4. Docs Just Off 66 in in Girard, Illinois (1884)
Docs Just Off 66 may sound like it's firmly planted in the modern era, but its history spans over a century. It originally opened as Deck's Drug Store in 1884 and sold hand-rolled pills and tonics along with groceries and hardware. In 1929, the Deck family added a soda fountain and started selling ice cream and sodas. It remained in the Deck family up until 2001, and has changed hands a few times since then. The current owners renamed and renovated the spot, but kept the antique marble countertop, back bar, and stools.
Today, Docs still makes sodas the old-fashioned way, with carbonated water and syrup. Milkshakes and malts are still on the menu, and you can get ice cream in a range of flavors like cake batter, coffee, and Oreo cheesecake. If you want something more substantial, you can grab a burger, sandwich, soup, or salad. Docs also has a full-service bar offering up beer, wine, and boozy creations like the Salted Caramel Float with vanilla ice cream, root beer, Kahlua, salted caramel whiskey, and sea salt caramel.
(217) 627-3491
133 S 2nd St, Girard, IL 62640
5. Timberlakes Drug Store and Soda Fountain in Charlottesville, Virginia (1890)
Timberlakes Drug Store and Soda Fountain has been continuously operating out of an old bank building in Charlottesville, Virginia, since 1917, but it originally opened at another location down the road in 1890. In all those years, it's only had four owners, each of whom has kept the tradition alive. Today, you can still get your prescriptions filled and pick them up at the counter or have them delivered. You can also visit the soda fountain for homemade drinks and eats.
The menu at Timberlakes focuses mainly on sandwiches and sweet treats. Your meal could start with a tasty tuna salad sandwich, a grilled pastrami and Swiss cheese on rye, or a triple decker B.L.T. Sides include coleslaw, potato salad, and dill pickles. You can pair your meal with lemonade, soda, or a creamy milkshake and finish with some ice cream. Flavors include chocolate, vanilla, mint chocolate chip, and peach. You can get ice cream cones that are single or double dipped, or have your ice cream in a sundae or a float.
facebook.com/timberlakesdrugstore/
(434) 295-9155
322 E Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902
6. Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum in Columbus, Indiana (1900)
It's hard to find a soda fountain with more grandeur than Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum in Columbus, Indiana. It was founded in 1900 by James, Lewis, and Pete Zaharakos, three brothers who had recently immigrated from Greece. Over the years, the family outfitted it with a 40-foot onyx and marble counter, a 50-foot mahogany back bar, stained glass, chandeliers, and a Welte pipe organ. By 2006, the family had fallen on hard times and had to close the shop. However, a local businessman bought it and restored it to its former glory.
Reopened in 2009, Zaharakos is still a soda fountain, as well as a museum with the largest collection of pre-1900 soda fountains on public display. After perusing the museum, you can grab a stool at the counter and order classic drinks like Green River soda dispensed from the original 1904 fountain and orangeade, a frothy blended drink made with orange juice, Sprite, simple syrup, and ice. Food is also on offer, like the famous GOM sandwich, which is essentially a grilled sloppy joe on Texas toast.
(812) 378-1900
329 Washington St, Columbus, IN 47201
7. Crown Candy in St. Louis, Missouri (1913)
Step back in time at Crown Candy, the oldest soda fountain in St. Louis. Best friends Harry Karandzieff and Pete Jugaloff opened the spot in 1913, selling confections that they'd learned to make in their native country of Greece. Today, the third and fourth generations of Harry's family run the shop. Candies are still made in-house, along with soda fountain offerings and diner fare like sandwiches, salads, chili dogs, and tamales.
Crown Candy is popular for its sandwiches, especially the Heart Stopping B.L.T., which featured on Adam Richman's show "Best Sandwich in America." But for many, it's the sweet treats that keep them coming back for more. The housemade ice cream comes in an array of fun flavors like banana, Ozark black walnut, and pineapple-orange. You can get it in a cone, cup, sundae, banana split, milkshake, or malt. If you love malts, you may want to try the five-malt challenge. Drink five malts in 30 minutes, and you'll get them for free along with a t-shirt and your name added to the Wall of Winners.
(314) 621-9650
1401 St Louis Ave, St. Louis, MO 63106
8. Chugwater Soda Fountain in Chugwater, Wyoming (1914)
The Chugwater Soda Fountain is the oldest operating soda fountain in Wyoming, and it retains its old-school charm to this day. The original building was constructed in 1914 but had to be rebuilt in 1916 after a fire ripped through town. It began operating as a pharmacy in 1919 and has had several name changes over the years. The current owners renovated it in 2021 and restored the old pharmacy cabinets and original soda fountain bar. They also added a kitchen so they could serve meals along with the milkshakes and malts.
The drinks menu at Chugwater Soda Fountain is old-fashioned, but with a few modern twists. You can get sodas that are made from scratch, egg creams, and milkshakes in flavors like cherry, peanut butter, and honey lavender. You can also make your milkshakes boozy or turn them into malts. On the food menu, there are several burgers and sandwiches to choose from, as well as sides like hand-cut fries and mac and cheese. The spot is also famous for its green chili made with pork, green chiles, and tomatillos.
(307) 422-3222
314 1st St, Chugwater, WY 82210
9. Carlisle Soda Fountain in Alexander City, Alabama (1914)
Stroll down Main Street in Alexander City, Alabama, and you'll come across a piece of living history. Carlisle Soda Fountain opened its doors in 1914 and quickly became a popular spot where people could pick up medicine from pharmacist Hoyt Carlisle, Sr., and grab some of Ellie Carlisle's chicken salad. The building has been renovated over the years, but it still features the original soda fountain and has old-school touches like a black and white checkered floor.
Carlisle Soda Fountain is famous for its limeades in flavors like cherry, strawberry, and blueberry. The chicken salad is just as popular, and it's still made with the original recipe. Other dishes on the menu include wraps, steamed sandwiches on hoagie buns, paninis, hot dogs, and fresh salads. You can pair your meal with a limeade, soda, coffee, or milkshake. Floats include the Brown Cow with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and root beer, and the Creamsicle with vanilla ice cream and orange Fanta. For dessert, you can indulge in ice cream by the scoop, sundaes, and banana splits.
facebook.com/carlislesalexcity/
(256) 392-3800
12 Main St, Alexander City, AL 35010
10. St. Francis Fountain in San Francisco, California (1918)
Since 1918, St. Francis Fountain has been serving sodas and ice cream in San Francisco's Mission District. It was founded by a Greek immigrant named James Christakes, who made everything in house including the soda syrups and candies. He passed the spot down to his son James, who installed the Formica counter and booths that are still there to this day. The soda fountain remained in the family until 2000. Current owners Levon Kazarian and Peter Hood bought it in 2002 and refurbished the spot, but kept much of its backbone the same.
While you can still get milkshakes and ice cream at St. Francis Fountain, the menu has been revamped to better reflect the neighborhood and contemporary tastes. For example, you can pop in for a breakfast of huevos rancheros, a breakfast burrito, or a loaded fried egg breakfast sandwich. Lunch dishes include three-bean chili with cornbread and chicken cilantro soup. There are also several vegetarian and vegan dishes on offer, as well as boozy drinks like mimosas, bloody Marys, and dirty martinis.
instagram.com/stfrancisfountainsf/
(415) 826-4200
2801 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
11. Leopold's Ice Cream in Savannah, Georgia (1919)
Many Savannah locals will tell you that a trip to the city isn't complete without a visit to Leopold's Ice Cream. It was founded by Greek brothers George, Peter, and Basil Leopold in 1919 and became famous for its milkshakes, banana splits, and house-made ice cream. The shop was passed down to Peter's son, Stratton Leopold, who went on to become a Hollywood movie producer. The original location closed in 1969, but Stratton reopened Leopold's Ice Cream at its current Broughton Street location in 2004.
Step inside Leopold's Ice Cream and you'll find old photos and movie posters lining the walls. There are also original fixtures from the first shop, including the black marble soda fountain and wooden bar back. The menu features tons of ice cream flavors like lemon custard, butter pecan, and the spot's famous vintage tutti frutti featuring rum ice cream with candied fruits and roasted Georgia pecans. The house-made ice cream comes in cones, cups, sundaes, banana splits, and ice cream sandwiches. You can also get milkshakes, malts, and old-fashioned handcrafted sodas.
(912) 234-4442
212 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401
12. Eddie's Sweet Shop in New York City, New York (1925)
New York City has its fair share of old-school dining establishments. It's home to the oldest steakhouse in America, taverns that date back to the 1800s, and delis from around the turn of the 20th century. If it's old-timey sweet treats you're after, Eddie's Sweet Shop has been serving sodas and sundaes in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens since 1925. Today, it's run by Vito and Angelina Citrano, who have kept much the same, including the long marble countertop, wooden accents, and vintage metal bowls.
In addition to keeping the decor authentically old-school, the Citranos also continue the tradition of making homemade ice cream. There are several flavors to choose from, including classics like vanilla and chocolate, plus interesting creations like pistachio-pineapple and coconut. Orange and raspberry sherbet are also on offer. You can get your ice cream topped with whipped cream that's whipped by hand and house-made sauces like hot fudge and butterscotch. The ice cream sodas are also concocted with house-made syrups.
eddies-sweet-shop.restaurants-world.com
(718) 520-8514
105-29 Metropolitan Ave #1, Forest Hills, NY 11375
13. MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain in Phoenix, Arizona (1929)
Originally opened as Birch's 7th Street Pharmacy in 1929, MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain took on its new name when Fred MacAlpine (aka Mac) bought the spot in 1938. At that time, Phoenix was growing from a small, dusty town into a thriving capital city, and the soda fountain would go on to become a favorite local gathering spot. Although it closed for a brief stint after the COVID pandemic hit, it's back on its feet again and serving up classics that so many locals remember from their youth.
If you love ice cream sodas, you'll be spoiled for choice at MacAlpine's. You can go with the tried and true like the Ol' Fashioned Float with root beer and vanilla ice cream. Or try something unique like the Ghost Busters: 2024 with marshmallow-flavored soda and cookies and cream ice cream. The homemade pies are also a hit, like the award-winning Naughty Pecan Pie with salted caramel topping. If you prefer something savory, you can also grab diner-style eats like burgers, sandwiches, and french fries.
(602) 262-5545
2303 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006