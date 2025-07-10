13 Of The Oldest Soda Fountains In The US

Soda fountains used to be the hottest places in town to gather over milkshakes, fries, and floats. They started out as adjuncts to pharmacies in the late 1800s and really took off during the Prohibition era as an alternative to bars. In fact, the reason we call a soda a soft drink is to differentiate it from beverages containing hard liquor or other forms of alcohol.

By the 1950s, soda fountains really hit their stride. Many featured attractive decor like marble countertops, gleaming brass taps, and black and white checkered floors. Soda jerks (named for the jerking motion they made when pulling the handles on the syrup taps) mixed up elaborate drinks like egg creams and coffee cabinets, and jukeboxes pumped out rock n' roll tunes.

Sadly, soda fountains eventually got edged out by drive-in restaurants and fast food chains. Pre-packaged ice cream and soda also contributed to the decline. Despite this, though, a few old-school soda fountains have managed to stick around. These are some of the oldest soda fountains in the U.S. that you can still visit today for a blast from the past.