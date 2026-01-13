10 Pastry Chef-Approved Tips For Making Classic Peanut Brittle

The first step to making any recipe successfully is to stock up on the right tools. One of the most important for making peanut brittle, per pastry chef Katherine Sprung, is a candy thermometer.

Like all types of candy, peanut brittle has to be heated to a specific temperature in order for it to harden and crack once it's finished setting. If you don't cook the caramel enough, you could be left with brittle that's bendy or that doesn't quite set right. On the other hand, if you overcook your sugar, you could be left with a burnt-tasting substance that doesn't remotely resemble the golden-colored, sweet toffee associated with peanut brittle. "Once sugar is overcooked, it can't be reversed," Sprung says. "This is another reason I recommend using a clip-on candy thermometer, even for the most skilled cook. It just helps keep you on track, and acts as insurance!"

Katherine Sprung recommends heating your sugar until it reaches the hard-crack stage, which is around 300 F. She explains that some thermometers will have a mark for this temperature, which makes it easy to tell when your brittle is done cooking. Candy thermometers are relatively inexpensive, too; this Taylor 12-inch stainless steel one is priced at just under $12 and will easily sit in your pot.