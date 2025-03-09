Why Food Is Still Sticking To Your Nonstick Pans

Nonstick pans are meant to make life easier. When properly utilized, the best fried eggs are possible, and pancakes are flipped with little effort. Yet somehow, you may find that food still sticks to the surface. When this happens, you may end up scrubbing away, ultimately damaging the nonstick coating. All of a sudden, nonstick pans go from making our lives easier to causing stress in the kitchen — and probably requiring a new pan purchase.

Why does food still stick to pans with a nonstick coating? There are several factors that can contribute to this frustrating problem, one main one being overheating. Likely the most common mistake people make with nonstick pans is using high heat while cooking. You may have not noticed this, but most pans are sold with a heat limit warning. Surprisingly, some are only safe up to 375 degrees, though others are oven-safe and can be heated to 500+ degrees. Cheaper pans tend to have a lower heat tolerance.

Nonstick coatings are an added layer that is basically baked onto a steel or aluminum pan. When exposed to excessive heat, the coating can begin to break down, making it less effective and more likely to cause food to stick — though there may be other factors at play, too.