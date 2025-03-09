Why Food Is Still Sticking To Your Nonstick Pans
Nonstick pans are meant to make life easier. When properly utilized, the best fried eggs are possible, and pancakes are flipped with little effort. Yet somehow, you may find that food still sticks to the surface. When this happens, you may end up scrubbing away, ultimately damaging the nonstick coating. All of a sudden, nonstick pans go from making our lives easier to causing stress in the kitchen — and probably requiring a new pan purchase.
Why does food still stick to pans with a nonstick coating? There are several factors that can contribute to this frustrating problem, one main one being overheating. Likely the most common mistake people make with nonstick pans is using high heat while cooking. You may have not noticed this, but most pans are sold with a heat limit warning. Surprisingly, some are only safe up to 375 degrees, though others are oven-safe and can be heated to 500+ degrees. Cheaper pans tend to have a lower heat tolerance.
Nonstick coatings are an added layer that is basically baked onto a steel or aluminum pan. When exposed to excessive heat, the coating can begin to break down, making it less effective and more likely to cause food to stick — though there may be other factors at play, too.
Other reasons why food is sticking in a nonstick pan
Aside from high heat, your omelet could end up glued to the pan because of leftover residue from the last time you cooked. The remnant may be creating a barrier between the nonstick coating and the food currently being prepared. Even something not very noticeable, like food oils, can cause this. Some foods are not the best fit for a nonstick; for example, searing a steak is probably best done with cast iron.
A worn-out nonstick pan can also be problematic. Once the coating starts to chip away, the effectiveness of its nonstick abilities is reduced. It doesn't have to be super noticeable — something as minor as micro scratches can cause issues. And even if you're perfect with your pan care, its nonstick coating isn't made to last forever; most only have a lifespan of 2-3 years.
While cooking in a nonstick pan, it may seem that food is sticking for seemingly no reason. It may be that the pan has formed a dry spot; the center of the pan is the hottest part, and it's possible for oil to slide away from the center and pool up around the edges. This results in an oil-free patch that food can cling to. Dry spots can be caused by too much heat, a pan with a thin bottom, or not enough oil. Even though nonstick pans may require less oil than, say, cast iron, some type of oil or butter is still necessary.
The science behind nonstick pans
Pans are not inherently nonstick, but are covered in a nonstick coating. You've seen this if you've ever scratched one; the coating is normally white or black, while the pan underneath is typically metallic silver. So what, exactly, is this nonstick coating? Nowadays, it's mostly made from PTFE, or — not that you'll remember this — polytetrafluoroethylene. Not to get too science-y, but this is the water-resistant plastic polymer commonly referred to as Teflon.
PTFE is a slick coating that reduces friction and therefore acts as a barrier between the food and the pan. Basically, the food cannot bond well with the coating, so it prevents food from sticking to the pan. When the coating has scratches or degraded patches, this exposes the pan, which, in turn, increases friction — meaning that food can now bond to the pan. Even the smallest chips or scratches can cause sticking to occur, and, of course, incorrectly scrubbing burnt food off can lead to more scratches.
It's a similar situation for the type of nonstick coating used on ceramic-coated cookware. These pans are not coated by a layer of fired clay, but rather a mixture that contains silica and other organic compounds that are said to be less harmful than PTFE's. But although the materials are different, the same science applies.
How to prevent food from sticking
While nonstick coating may make it feel like a license to use your pan daily without any care considerations, there are some important rules to follow. For starters, avoid using metal utensils on any nonstick pan. Metal spatulas and tongs can easily scratch the coating off. To keep food from sticking and to prevent pan damage, opt for wood or silicone utensils; wooden spoons are good for stirring, while silicone spatulas are better for flipping.
Temperature control is key. Cook on low to medium heat, and know that there is no need to preheat an empty nonstick pan — this can lead to overheating. To prevent the aforementioned dry patches, use an even layer of oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Oils with a high smoke point, like avocado, are best. Stir the food regularly to make sure the oil remains distributed.
Cleaning your nonstick pan correctly will also extend its coating's lifespan. Opt for handwashing rather than putting it in the dishwasher. Prevent scratching the coating by avoiding abrasive sponges — metal scouring pads are a definite no – as well as harsh cleaners. The best option is warm water, dish soap, and a soft sponge. For double-sided sponges, use the softer side, not the scouring side. If any food does end up sticking to the pan, a paste made from baking soda and water can clean the pan without damaging the coating.