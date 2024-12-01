The Complete Guide To American Hot Dog Styles

Hot dogs are either all-American convenience foods or tubes of mystery meat, depending on who you talk to. What's undeniable is that they're very popular and at the center of some legendary dishes. Hot dogs are more than just unassuming links of mixed beef and pork that never match up in number with that package of buns you bought. Their world is crowded with different regional styles, each with its own etiquette regarding toppings added and brands used — the number of rules surrounding how to eat them is astounding — and there are even rivalries between establishments for the title of who produces the most classic version of some of these styles.

A few American hot dog styles have more to do with the meat used or the cooking method, and you can find them nationwide. But others are hyperlocal to the point where there may be one town and a few random families known for a particular variation. It's not a stretch to say that you could plan out a very long road trip to sample each version and still manage to miss at least a few. Let's take a look at American hot dog styles so that you can get a better idea of the ones you'd really like to try.