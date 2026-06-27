The Absolute Best Oyster Bars Across The US
America has a long history of loving oysters. Archaeological evidence shows that Native Americans were cultivating oysters more than 3,000 years ago. When Europeans arrived, they quickly embraced oysters as well, turning them into one of the country's most popular seafoods. By the mid-1800s, oyster bars were all the rage in coastal cities. Today, you can find oyster bars all over the country, some of which truly stand out for their exceptional oysters like Kumamotos, Olympias, and Blue Points, as well as other seafood delicacies.
The best oyster bars in the U.S. celebrate regional oyster varieties and offer rotating selections depending on what's fresh that day. Many have solid relationships with oyster farmers, and some even offer oysters from their own farms. At most spots, you can also expect other fresh catches along with beverages like beers, wines, and cocktails that pair well with oysters and seafood. Based on reviews, awards, and accolades, these are some of the absolute best oyster bars across the country.
1. Neptune Oyster in Boston, Massachusetts
Boston has no shortage of fantastic seafood spots, but if it's fresh oysters you're after, many will tell you Neptune Oyster is an absolute must. This Michelin-recommended spot often has a line forming out the door thanks to its regularly changing roster of Atlantic and Pacific oysters. The raw bar also features clams, sea urchin, lobster, and caviar.
Neptune Oyster is also famous for its lobster rolls, which many say are among the Boston delicacies you absolutely can't skip. You can get the lobster roll hot with butter or cold with mayo, and it comes with a side of sea salt fries. Other dishes on the menu include Acadian redfish and chips, cioppino, and specials like sea urchin bucatini and lobster tacos.
https://www.neptuneoyster.com/
(617) 742-3474
63 Salem St # 1, Boston, MA 02113
2. Gift Horse in Providence, Rhode Island
Gift Horse is a buzzy Providence spot that's racked up numerous accolades since opening in 2023. It's renowned for its raw bar and creative dishes with South Korean twists. The oyster program focuses solely on bivalves sourced from around Rhode Island, and you can get them with tasty oyster toppings like cherry leaf mignonette and fermented green chili hot sauce.
If you really want to go all out at Gift Horse, the seafood platters and towers are particularly popular. They come with your choice of oysters and items like clams, mussels, crudo, smoked fish dip, and lobster. And if you're craving something hot, you can opt for dishes like the crispy oysters, bok choy pancake, and squash tempura with kimchi mayo.
(401) 383-3813
272 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903
3. Swan Oyster Depot in San Francisco, California
Established in 1912, Swan Oyster Depot is a San Francisco institution that's earned legions of fans over the years. One of the most famous was Anthony Bourdain, who called it his "happy zone." There are just 18 seats at the bar, so line-ups are common, but many say it's worth the wait for specialties like Olympia oysters, smoked trout, and crab.
The fresh oysters are big sellers at Swan Oyster Depot, and they come on a bed of ice with mignonette, chili, cocktail, and horseradish sauces. The crab back is another standout dish, with its buttery, fatty crab meat served in its shell. And if you're a fan of raw fish, the Sicilian crudo also gets rave reviews for its refreshing mix of sliced fish drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with capers.
(415) 673-1101
1517 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
4. St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar in Raleigh, North Carolina
St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar is a much-loved Raleigh spot where you can slurp back fresh North Carolina oysters and snack on New Orleans-inspired fare. Hot dishes include roasted oysters, crawfish hush puppies, and gumbo. The food comes highly recommended by locals and food critics alike, including folks at the prestigious Michelin Guide.
Oyster lovers in the know head to St. Roch between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily, or on Tuesdays, to get oysters at happy-hour prices. On Wednesdays, West Coast oysters are also half-priced. No matter when you visit, all oyster orders come with lemon and fried saltines, and you can ask for extra accoutrements like horseradish, mignonette, pickled banana peppers, and hot sauce.
https://www.strochraleigh.com/
(919) 322-0359
223 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27603
5. Grand Central Oyster Bar in New York City, New York
Ask about where to find the best raw oysters in New York City, and Grand Central Oyster Bar will inevitably come up. It first opened in Grand Central Station in 1913 and has since become an iconic landmark with its vaulted, tiled ceilings and seafood-centric menu. Fresh catches arrive daily from the Fulton Fish Market, including oysters, crustaceans, and fish.
The menu at Grand Central Oyster Bar is huge, but for many, there are just a few go-tos. The oyster platter is particularly popular with East and West Coast oysters, plus littleneck and cherrystone clams. Diners also love the oyster pan roast (a creamy oyster stew). And to drink, an icy cold martini is an absolute must.
(212) 490-6650
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017
6. Pêche in New Orleans, Louisiana
There are plenty of places you can get oysters in New Orleans, and one of the most lauded is Pêche. The rustic coastal cuisine won it a James Beard Award, and it comes recommended by the Michelin Guide. The raw bar is a good place to start, featuring fresh oysters from local farms, as well as items like seafood salad and Gulf shrimp.
Once you've thrown back a few briny bivalves, you can move on to some of Pêche's small plates and mains, many of which are prepared on an open grill. Options include catfish with pickled greens in a chili broth and fried oysters with pickled papaya and kimchi. If you're sharing dishes, the whole grilled fish is a great pick for the table.
https://www.pecherestaurant.com/
(504) 522-1744
800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130
7. The Walrus and the Carpenter in Seattle, Washington
Since 2010, The Walrus and the Carpenter has been impressing diners with its fresh seafood and racking up accolades from esteemed organizations, including the James Beard Foundation. Oysters are the stars of the menu, with a great selection from Washington farms. Diners love that they are sourced from different regions, so you can taste subtle differences in flavor.
If you want to make a full meal out of your experience at the Walrus, the menu also features several small and larger plates that are great for sharing. The fried oysters with cilantro aioli are particularly popular, as are the grilled sardines, halibut crudo, and steak tartare. You can also finish your meal with some local cheeses and sweets, like the vanilla pavlova.
(206) 395-9227
4743 Ballard Ave NW #300, Seattle, WA 98107
8. Eventide Oyster Co. in multiple locations
Eventide Oyster Co. has its flagship restaurant in Portland, Maine, and a second location in Boston, Massachusetts, both of which get rave reviews. Most people go for the oysters on the half shell, the majority of which come from East Coast waters. You can get them with cocktail sauce or mignonette, or opt for shaved ice flavored with Tabasco, horseradish, pickled red onion, or kimchi.
For something more substantial, Eventide also offers dishes like a classic New England clam chowder, Maine lobster stew, and its famous Brown Butter Lobster Roll. The New England Clam Bake is also a substantial meal that's great for groups. It comes with steamed clams, mussels, lobster tail, salt pork, potatoes, and a hard-boiled egg, and it's served with drawn butter and nori vinaigrette.
https://www.eventideoysterco.com/
Multiple locations
9. Penny in New York City
Contemporary seafood spot Penny just opened in 2024, but it's already made big waves in the New York City dining scene, including a shout-out from the Michelin Guide. The raw bar offers fresh selections like oysters, razor clams, pickled mussels, and live scallops. There is also a comprehensive wine list with bottles from around the world to complement the seafood.
The best way to sample Penny's offerings is with one of the ice boxes, which come with a variety of fresh shellfish, crustaceans, and condiments. You can also add light dishes like tuna carpaccio and beets with trout roe, as well as heartier dishes like squid with marinated beans and Maine lobster. And be sure to try the much-lauded oysters confit.
90 E 10th St 1st Floor, New York, NY 10003
10. The Ordinary in Charleston, South Carolina
Situated in a historic bank building, The Ordinary is a lively spot that's usually bustling with diners digging into seafood feasts. Peruse the raw bar, and you'll find an array of shellfish, including oysters from the Carolinas, stone crab claws, and peel-and-eat shrimp. The seafood towers are a good bet, as they come with a little bit of everything, including crudo and pâté.
The hot dishes at The Ordinary are just as crave-worthy as the cold items and include appetizers, veggies, and entrées. You can start with some crispy oyster sliders, then segue into dishes like the cornmeal-fried flounder with a side of pole beans. And as you would expect from a bistro-style spot, there is also a great selection of wine, beer, and cocktails.
(843) 414-7060
544 King St, Charleston, SC 29403
11. Found Oyster in Los Angeles, California
Diners love the easy-going vibes at East Hollywood spot Found Oyster, as well as the quality of the seafood that comes out of the raw bar and kitchen. Case in point, the oysters come from the general manager's family farm in Massachusetts. Other top-notch offerings include littleneck clams, mussels, sea urchin, crab, and crudo.
If you're feeling fancy, you might want to start off with Found Oyster's sea urchin or caviar service, followed by a loaded seafood platter. All pair perfectly with a bottle of champagne or a dirty martini. Then again, if you're in a more low-key mood, you can opt for homey dishes like the fish sandwich and New England-style clam chowder, paired with a beer or a Mexican Coca-Cola.
(213) 377-2726
4880 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
12. Oyster House in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
If you only have 24 hours to eat in Philadelphia and it's fresh seafood you're craving, many say Oyster House should be at the top of your list. It's been around since 1947, which is a testament to just how much people love it. And this family-run spot hasn't just rested on its laurels, as evidenced by the James Beard America's Classics award it won in 2026.
The Oyster Bar's menu changes daily based on what's fresh and in season, but you can always expect oysters on the menu. You can have them raw, grilled with garlic butter and Parmesan, roasted, or Rockefeller-style. There are also plenty of other seafood dishes on offer, like crab cakes, fisherman's stew, lobster rolls, and sautéed flounder.
https://oysterhousephilly.com/
(215) 567-7683
1516 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
13. The Boat Oyster Bar at Hog Island Oyster Co. in Marshall, California
Just north of San Francisco, California, there's a tiny town called Marshall that's an oyster lover's dream. It's home to the highly regarded Hog Island Oyster Co., which has been farming oysters in Tomales Bay for over 40 years. If you want to sample the shellfish at their source, The Boat Oyster Bar is Hog Island's full-service cafe overlooking the oyster farm.
The Boat Oyster Bar is open to walk-ins on Thursdays for "shuck-your-own-oysters" day and by reservation (a must) Friday to Monday. The menu changes daily and can include dishes like fresh oysters with lemon and mignonette, grilled oysters with chipotle bourbon butter, halibut ceviche, and smoked seafood plates. Beers, wines, and Bloody Marys are also on offer.
(415) 663-9218
20215 Shoreline Hwy, Marshall, CA 94940
14. Dan & Louis Oyster Bar in Portland, Oregon
Founded by Louis Meinert in 1919, Dan & Louis Oyster Bar is still run by the same family today. You can feel the history as soon as you step inside the door, from the vintage nautical decor to the old family photos lining the walls. And just like in the early days, the spot still serves up what many believe are the best oysters in Portland, Oregon.
There are plenty of ways to have your oysters at Dan & Louis. You can go classic with raw oysters, get them Rockefeller-style, have them baked with garlic butter and Parmesan, or simmered in a stew. The menu also features a slew of classic seafood dishes, including shrimp cocktail, seafood cioppino, and shrimp po' boy sandwiches.
(503) 227-5906
208 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97204
15. Maison Premiere in Brooklyn, New York
Styled like something straight out of New Orleans' French Quarter, Maison Premiere consistently gets called out for its fantastic selection of oysters. The bar also gets plenty of praise for its classic cocktails and absinthe program. In fact, it made the 50 Best Bars in North America list in 2026.
Grab a seat at the circular bar or out in the back garden, and you can settle in for an evening sipping wine and dining on succulent shellfish. There's typically a vast selection of East Coast oysters on offer, as well as clams, lobster, shrimp, and caviar. The kitchen also puts out mains like broiled oysters with herb butter and garlic, shrimp pasta with house-made tagliolini, and lobster rolls with brown butter.
(347) 889-5710
298 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
16. Matunuk Atelier in South Kingstown, Rhode Island
Restaurateur Perry Raso rose to fame for his "pond-to-table" restaurant Matunuk Oyster Bar in Wakefield, Rhode Island. When that restaurant burned down in 2025, he set up a dining tent on-site and got to work on his second restaurant. Matunuk Atelier opened in 2026, and it steps things up a notch with gorgeous interiors and a sophisticated seafood menu.
At Matunuk Atelier, you can expect the same locally sourced oysters that made Raso's first spot famous, as well as raw bar items like king crab, chilled lobster, and sushi. From the main menu, there are internationally inspired dishes like dumplings and house-made pastas laden with seafood. And for East Coast cuisine, you can't go wrong with the lobster roll with brown butter and truffle fries.
(401) 238-8759
151 Old Tower Hill Rd, South Kingstown, RI 02879
17. Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City, New Jersey
If a restaurant can withstand the test of time for over 100 years, you know it has to be doing something right. That's the case with Dock's Oyster House, a beloved Atlantic City institution that first opened its doors in 1897. It's still family-run today and serves up what many say is some seriously sublime seafood.
The menu at Dock's is extensive, with plenty of seafood dishes from the raw bar and kitchen. On any given day, you can expect to find oysters like Blue Points, Chesapeake, and Malpeques served with house cocktail sauce and cider mignonette. You can also get broiled and fried oysters, as well as decadent mains like seared scallops, pecan-crusted salmon, and lobster tail.
https://www.docksoysterhouse.com/
(609) 345-0092
2405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
18. The Palace Station Oyster Bar in Las Vegas, Nevada
If you're looking for fantastic seafood in Las Vegas that doesn't come from a station at an extravagant all-you-can-eat buffet, The Oyster Bar at Palace Station should be on your radar. This small spot on the casino floor has a loyal following of fans who can't get enough of its freshly shucked oysters and Cajun-style seafood dishes.
The first thing to know about The Oyster Bar is that it's open 24 hours. The second is that it doesn't take reservations, so you may need to wait in line. But once you secure a seat, you can feast on ridiculously fresh oysters and hearty fare like seafood jambalaya, lobster pan roast, and étouffée with shrimp, crab, and lobster.
https://palacestation.com/eat-and-drink/the-oyster-bar/
(702) 367-2411
2411 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
19. Dylan's Oyster Cellar in Baltimore, Maryland
One could argue that Maryland is the U.S. state with the absolute best seafood. After all, it's renowned for its blue crabs, as well as the amazing fish and oysters that can be found all along the coast. Baltimore spot Dylan's Oyster Cellar celebrates that bounty with a raw bar featuring a great selection of fresh East Coast oysters and a fun seafood-forward menu.
The oysters at Dylan's change daily, with options ranging from sweet and saline to crisp and silky. They're served by the half-dozen and come with cocktail sauce, lemon, and mignonette. Other enticing dishes to try include whole grilled fish, crab dip with house-made potato chips, and Maryland's beloved coddies (deep-fried mashed potato and salted cod cakes).
(443) 759-6595
3601 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211
Methodology
To narrow down the best oyster bars across the U.S., we looked at reviews on multiple platforms, such as Reddit and local guides, as well as awards and accolades from respected organizations and publications like the Michelin Guide. Key factors we looked for in establishments included the freshness and variety of the oysters, the quality of the other seafood dishes, inviting atmospheres, and top-notch service. The result is a confident list of oyster bar recommendations that have earned widespread recognition for offering some of the best oyster experiences in the country.