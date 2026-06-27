The Absolute Best Oyster Bars Across The US

America has a long history of loving oysters. Archaeological evidence shows that Native Americans were cultivating oysters more than 3,000 years ago. When Europeans arrived, they quickly embraced oysters as well, turning them into one of the country's most popular seafoods. By the mid-1800s, oyster bars were all the rage in coastal cities. Today, you can find oyster bars all over the country, some of which truly stand out for their exceptional oysters like Kumamotos, Olympias, and Blue Points, as well as other seafood delicacies.

The best oyster bars in the U.S. celebrate regional oyster varieties and offer rotating selections depending on what's fresh that day. Many have solid relationships with oyster farmers, and some even offer oysters from their own farms. At most spots, you can also expect other fresh catches along with beverages like beers, wines, and cocktails that pair well with oysters and seafood. Based on reviews, awards, and accolades, these are some of the absolute best oyster bars across the country.