This Tiny Town North Of San Francisco Is An Oyster Lover's Dream

On the shores of Tomales Bay, there is a dot of a commune known as Marshall, California, that beckons food lovers with a local delight: seafood. As an oyster lover, you may have seen the name Point Reyes Station pop up on many a menu, which is a slightly larger town sitting south of Marshall. But, as home to local gems like Hog Island Oyster Company and Tomales Bay Oysters, Marshall is the spot for oysters that literally can't get any fresher.

Oysters are so synonymous with a broad swath of the west coast that they hold a place of pride on the list of foods to try when you visit California. Somewhat sleepy Marshall is the permanent home to only a few hundred residents, but its imprint on the oyster trade looms large. Marshall's geographic position on the bay and its naturally pure waters have made it a place for oystering since before the oyster industry even existed.