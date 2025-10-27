8 NYC Restaurants With The Best Raw Oysters

Long before the dirty water dog, the knish, and the halal cart, New Yorkers on the go took their lunch breaks along the waterfront, guzzling oysters by the dozen as they discussed the future of a burgeoning metropolis. In fact, lower Manhattan's Pearl Street is so named because of the constant blanket of empty oyster shells that crunched their way into the very cobbles of the city every day after lunch hour in the Financial District.

Nowadays, the carts in the Financial District are more likely to offer lamb over rice, tacos, or the boiled Hebrew National frankfurters of New York City fame. And to be fair, our shellfish sensibilities have changed to the point where a pushcart on Pearl Street isn't exactly our idea of an oyster destination. In fact, oysters have gone from being the preferred repast of lunching professionals to a special treat: part of steakhouse seafood towers and summer vacations to the shore.

The prices of oysters, as anyone who's ordered a high-end seafood tower with the works at a New York steakhouse can attest, have made it less and less the food of the everyman. However, for those who know where to look, the city is still home to some of the freshest, tastiest oysters around. There are even oyster-based happy hours to take advantage of that (almost) make the delicacies an everyday food again. From the fancy classics like Grand Central Oyster Bar to the interesting upstarts like the rooftop at the Rockaway Hotel, each of our featured entries is certified shucked fresh and taken extremely seriously by the chefs and staff.