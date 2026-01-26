Anthony Bourdain's 'Happy Zone' Was A San Francisco Seafood Spot He Swore By

The late chef, author, and television host Anthony Bourdain wasn't afraid to be controversially honest. It's one of the reasons people respected and even revered his opinions and savage food takes. So, when he gave a restaurant his approval, it was a big deal. Of course, his influence in the culinary world continues, and foodies far and wide still seek out spots with his seal of approval, hoping to get a taste of what he enjoyed. In San Francisco, one of the old-school restaurants Bourdain adored is a historic Bay Area seafood destination.

Swan Oyster Depot is a local fixture that has been around since 1912 and under the Sancimino family's care since the mid-1940s. It's one of those essential places to hit up, even if you only have 24 hours to eat in San Francisco. In his show, "Parts Unknown," Bourdain called it his "happy zone," noting that he felt compelled to visit whenever he was in the city (via YouTube). "True love cannot be denied," he said, after sidling up to the expansive bar.

The cash-only restaurant's modest size, with just 18 counter stools available, is part of its charm. So are the vintage photos and fish posters that crowd its narrow walls. Because of its architectural limitations, snagging a seat can be quite the lottery — especially on weekends. Despite its popularity, Swan Oyster Depot doesn't accept reservations, so lines are expected even before it opens at 8 a.m. Ordering takeout is possible if you don't want to wait (potentially for hours), but for the freshest bite, it's best enjoyed on the spot.