Anthony Bourdain's 'Happy Zone' Was A San Francisco Seafood Spot He Swore By
The late chef, author, and television host Anthony Bourdain wasn't afraid to be controversially honest. It's one of the reasons people respected and even revered his opinions and savage food takes. So, when he gave a restaurant his approval, it was a big deal. Of course, his influence in the culinary world continues, and foodies far and wide still seek out spots with his seal of approval, hoping to get a taste of what he enjoyed. In San Francisco, one of the old-school restaurants Bourdain adored is a historic Bay Area seafood destination.
Swan Oyster Depot is a local fixture that has been around since 1912 and under the Sancimino family's care since the mid-1940s. It's one of those essential places to hit up, even if you only have 24 hours to eat in San Francisco. In his show, "Parts Unknown," Bourdain called it his "happy zone," noting that he felt compelled to visit whenever he was in the city (via YouTube). "True love cannot be denied," he said, after sidling up to the expansive bar.
The cash-only restaurant's modest size, with just 18 counter stools available, is part of its charm. So are the vintage photos and fish posters that crowd its narrow walls. Because of its architectural limitations, snagging a seat can be quite the lottery — especially on weekends. Despite its popularity, Swan Oyster Depot doesn't accept reservations, so lines are expected even before it opens at 8 a.m. Ordering takeout is possible if you don't want to wait (potentially for hours), but for the freshest bite, it's best enjoyed on the spot.
Experiencing Swan Oyster Depot the Bourdain way
Should you find yourself at Swan Oyster Depot, you're going to want to sit back and enjoy some crab back — literally an upended crab top shell filled with the crustacean's tomalley, or innards. As an often-discarded off-cut, it was an obvious choice for Anthony Bourdain. People might shy away from a dish of sourdough bread you dip into seafood guts, but this "unicorn juice," as he called it, is worth trying at least once. While not the most appetizing dish visually — at least according to some diners – it might just pleasantly surprise you.
While Swan's menu features everything from shrimp cocktail to smoked trout, to punctuate his meal, Bourdain dunked crab legs in tangy, mayonnaise-based Louie sauce and finished with mignonette-topped Kumamoto and Miyagi oysters. As a pairing for his aquatic feast, he ordered beer on tap — a sensible choice, considering people love to steam seafood in the boozy beverage. It's an ideal match for washing down those briny notes, acting as a refreshing palate cleanser between bites.
While Bourdain didn't try the clam chowder (at least not on camera), it's become a crowd favorite over the years. It's not the type of chowder that's especially creamy, but people seem to like its freshness. Overall, if you truly want to enjoy Swan Oyster Depot like Bourdain, be open to new experiences. Eat a variety of dishes, keep an open ind, and try something new — like the restaurant's famous off-menu Sicilian sashimi, raw salmon, tuna, and scallops adorned with olive oil, lemon, and capers.