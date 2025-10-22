10 East Coast Delicacies You Should Try At Least Once

Being from New England is one of the parts of my identity that I take very, very seriously. I grew up in Connecticut, moved to Vermont, and moved back to Connecticut before settling in my now-home state of Rhode Island. What I have noticed about every single East Coast state that I've lived in along the way and have visited is that the food culture is very much ingrained into the fabric of the respective community. It's more than just the flavors, too — it's also a broader connection to the region's history and its people. Like many other East Coasters, I have fond memories of not just foods, but also the experience of eating them with people I love and feeling connected to the community when I eat them.

In learning more about the regional cuisine of New England and the East Coast, I've realized that place-based connections are what make its regional fare unique. In other words, while you might be able to find a Philly cheesesteak in Nebraska or a bowl of New England clam chowder on the menu at a steakhouse in Seattle, there's just something about enjoying these foods in the places where they are intertwined with regional identity that makes them all the more special. Whether you are planning a visit to the East Coast, or are homesick for some of your favorites, here are some of those well-rooted East Coast delicacies that everyone should try at least once.