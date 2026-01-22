The State With The Absolute Best Seafood According To Reddit (Hint: It's Not Maine)
When you look for information about which U.S. states serve the best seafood, a number of iconic locations top the list. Most of them are situated on the coasts, where availability and freshness are the key factors. But of all the choices, which seafood destination has what many people consider to be the best? Maryland is one state that is mentioned often, according to one Reddit thread. Eating seafood and blue crabs prepared in a variety of styles is a Maryland tradition. But what really sets this state apart?
For many seafood lovers, freshness and the chance to eat the best-tasting food where it was caught were top reasons. Additionally, the taste of the seafood is thought to be superior. In Maryland, the seafood dish many people crave is blue crab, which is a prized dish, and one of the few East Coast delicacies you should try at least once. Blue crab is a major catch from Chesapeake Bay, along with oysters and fish. It has a reputation for being the sweetest tasting crab available. During the warm months, blue crabs store fat to prepare for winter hibernation, which ultimately makes the crabmeat delicate and better tasting. This type of crab is often enjoyed steamed or as a crab cake, served with Worcestershire sauce and Old Bay seasoning, which originated in Baltimore. As a big part of local culture, you'll find seafood at food markets and celebrations, such as the Maryland Seafood Festival.
What makes Maryland stand out as a seafood destination
Seafood has been a staple industry in Maryland since the 1800s, essential to local culture and heritage. Maryland is home to numerous fish shacks and several of the best crab houses for a seafood feast. Its seafood industry is often considered part of its identity, and is populated by fishermen known as watermen, whose lives are dedicated to harvesting seafood with iconic workboats like skipjacks. In addition, Chesapeake Bay is a unique ecosystem, and is the largest estuary in the U.S., producing 500 million pounds of seafood each year. For some seafood lovers, Maryland's Chesapeake Bay area is considered one of the best places in the U.S. to get seafood.
One of the reasons for Maryland's high-quality seafood is how fresh it is compared to seafood imported to inland states, due to farther travel from where it is originally caught. In addition, chefs located where seafood is celebrated, popular, and abundant — such as Maryland – have mastered preparing it in a way that's not as readily available elsewhere.
Of course, there's quite a bit of back-and-forth about which coastal states serve the best seafood in the U.S., with a diverse roundup, including Washington, Louisiana, Hawaii, Florida, plus a few more. If you'd like to enjoy top seafood from around the country, we compiled a list with the best seafood spot in every state to encourage your culinary journey. However, the seafood dishes you'll find in Maryland will likely be made from fresh, quality catch — possibly right off the boat — highlighting the area's incredible food culture.