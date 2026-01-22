The State With The Absolute Best Seafood According To Reddit (Hint: It's Not Maine)

When you look for information about which U.S. states serve the best seafood, a number of iconic locations top the list. Most of them are situated on the coasts, where availability and freshness are the key factors. But of all the choices, which seafood destination has what many people consider to be the best? Maryland is one state that is mentioned often, according to one Reddit thread. Eating seafood and blue crabs prepared in a variety of styles is a Maryland tradition. But what really sets this state apart?

For many seafood lovers, freshness and the chance to eat the best-tasting food where it was caught were top reasons. Additionally, the taste of the seafood is thought to be superior. In Maryland, the seafood dish many people crave is blue crab, which is a prized dish, and one of the few East Coast delicacies you should try at least once. Blue crab is a major catch from Chesapeake Bay, along with oysters and fish. It has a reputation for being the sweetest tasting crab available. During the warm months, blue crabs store fat to prepare for winter hibernation, which ultimately makes the crabmeat delicate and better tasting. This type of crab is often enjoyed steamed or as a crab cake, served with Worcestershire sauce and Old Bay seasoning, which originated in Baltimore. As a big part of local culture, you'll find seafood at food markets and celebrations, such as the Maryland Seafood Festival.