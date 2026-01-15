7 Boston Delicacies Locals Say You Can't Skip

Anyone who has called New England home for any length of time will tell you that the food scene in this part of the country is unmatched. Sure, the South has barbecue and fancy mayonnaise-based salads, the Midwest has hotdish and casseroles, and the West Coast has overpriced avocado toast and subpar tacos (can you tell I'm a little biased?). Nothing truly beats New England fare, which is as steeped in flavor as it is in history. Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, has a particularly vibrant culinary scene. While some of its most popular and associated dishes can be found outside of its metro area, the city and its restaurants are home to many iconic treats that justify a visit to Beantown.

I currently live just outside of Boston's metro area — in southern Rhode Island — but I am no stranger to the Amtrak ride north to visit my favorite pastry shops, Boston-area attractions, and restaurants. If you are looking for a top hits list for your next trip to the city or are asking for a definitive answer as to where the best place in the city to get a cannoli is, you've come to the right place. Here are some of my favorite Boston delicacies that are worth trying, whether you call the city home or are just visiting.