What To Eat With Just 24 Hours In Philadelphia

Coming to the City of Brotherly love for just a day? Don't worry, I have got you covered. We all know that cheesesteak is a high priority, but there are plenty of other foods and drinks you should try in Philadelphia, so from brunch and dinner to bars and can't-miss spots, this is what you should eat with just 24 hours in Philly. As a Philly-area native, I have spent a lot of time exploring the city and learning what makes up Philly's food culture.

And trust me when I say that Philly has a bigger foodie scene than you might imagine, with both hidden gems (yes, there are many amazing coffee shops) and more renowned eateries (Zahav, anyone?). Starting in the morning and working our way to the wee hours of the night, let's take a walk through what your ideal 24 hours in Philly should look like (at least in the food and drink departments).