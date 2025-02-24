These Are The 5 Best Cocktails To Pair With Raw Oysters

Freshly shucked oysters and cold drinks are the culinary representatives of a good day, whether that day is dissolving in the rearview, or just beginning. And, whether you're shucking those oysters at home like a pro, or leaving the knife work to the actual bivalve specialists, some libations are just going to complement those icons of the sea better than others.

Now, a stock photo would likely picture a big, beautiful tray of oysters with Champagne, sparkling luxuriantly in a flute (even if it's actually not the greatest glass to serve your bubbly). Dry white wine is also an obvious accompaniment. And crisp, frigid vodka, just to sip, is a neutral, if boozy companion. But you can bring even more nuance to not only what's in your cup, but also the flavors of what's suspended in those half shelves, with cocktails. Some of them even riff on those familiar classics you might already adore.