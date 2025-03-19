15 Of The Absolute Best Toppings For Raw Oysters

Oysters are the rare food that is both delicious on its own and excellent as a vessel for other flavors. Indeed, oysters need little adornment but can handle a huge range of flavors, even strong ones. They make a perfect appetizer for a dinner party or a special treat for a romantic evening. Whether you're looking to impress or just want a bit of a splurge, oysters on the half shell are a good way to go.

Buying and preparing oysters is admittedly a bit of a slog, though. First and foremost, you have to know where to get them. Whole Foods has a great oyster deal on Fridays, but you can usually find good ones at your local seafood market throughout the week. You can get them pre-shucked or learn to shuck them yourself like a pro, but spoiler alert: The latter is much better, says Shaun King, chef de cuisine at Uchiko Houston. "Oysters should be shucked, garnished, and consumed within a few minutes of shucking," he says. If you can't do that, says Rima Kleiner, a registered dietitian and licensed dietitian and nutritionist with Dish on Fish, "Keep oysters chilled on ice to maintain their freshness until you're ready to serve them. This also helps keep them safe to eat."

Shucked at home or at the store, oysters are best when they're allowed to shine. "Your topping should enhance the oyster, not hide the taste," says Jim Foster, the owner of Pelican Seafood Market & Grill. That way, you don't overwhelm the natural oyster flavor. This leaves many people wondering: What are the best toppings for raw oysters? Several experts spoke exclusively with Chowhound about their favorites.