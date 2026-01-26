How Las Vegas Turned All-You-Can-Eat Buffets Into A Luxury Experience

Ready to give a fancy Las Vegas buffet a try? There are a few things you'll want to know to make sure you get your money's worth, as most on- and off-strip buffets are far pricier than buffet restaurants elsewhere. First, you'll need to make a reservation — and you'll want to plan out timing carefully. Many Las Vegas buffets have time limits, meaning you'll want to choose a time when you're hungry enough to spend an hour-and-a-half to two-hour slot enjoying all that the buffet has to offer. When you get to the buffet, you'll want to go for a stroll before you start loading up your plate. You likely won't have time to try everything, so take a look and find your must-have items before you dig in. You'll also want to do the same when it's time for dessert, especially if the buffet you're enjoying has multiple dessert stations.

You'll also want to avoid some of the most common mistakes first-timers make at Las Vegas buffets. First, take your time. It can be tempting to eat as quickly as possible, especially when there are a ton of foods that you want to try and you know you have limited time. Rushing, however, can stop you from fully enjoying the experience. Eat slowly, and remember, you don't need to take massive portions of everything you want to try — you can always go back fro more. Finally, don't plan another outing immediately following your buffet experience. Give yourself some post-eating time to kick back and relax before heading out for your next adventure on the strip.