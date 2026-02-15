We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

New England clam chowder dates back hundreds of years, starting with a soup the indigenous Americans made from shellfish. European settlers added ship's biscuits to thicken it and were also responsible for the name: a chaudière is a type of cooking pot, while "jowter" was a 16th-century word for fishmonger. One or the other (or possibly both) words evolved into the modern term for this type of soup, and dairy products like cream and butter eventually replaced the bread as a thickener. By the 19th century, potatoes had also joined the party.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins is a whole-hearted fan of chowders, and her classic New England clam chowder recipe pays homage to such a staple. "The richness, the warmth, [and] the cozy factor all [provide] the pertinent feels behind a good soup," she says. Classic New England clam chowder doesn't always include the shells, but Watkins opts to leave them on here. It not only makes for a striking presentation, but as she explains, "I wanted to extract as much flavor as possible from the ingredients — the clams, especially. They are responsible for the stock as well as being the star soup component." The whole clams, shells and all, provide flavor to the cooking liquid, some of which is subsequently used in the soup. The vegetables and seasonings also help to flavor the clams as they steam.