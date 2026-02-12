Copycat Olive Garden Salad Dressing Recipe
A salad is only as good as its dressing, and it's safe to say that Olive Garden's iconic salad dressing is a good example of a winning one. What makes it so great? The dressing features a precise balance between creaminess and tang, and offers a rich flavor that tastes fresh and homemade. The addition of mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese, emulsified to perfection, gives the dressing the ability to coat every lettuce piece without overpowering them. It's no wonder that copycat versions have emerged using pantry staples, so that the salad can be enjoyed by Olive Garden fans in their everyday lives. Making it at home also allows you to have control over the ingredients, use your favorite brands, and also tweak the measurements if needed.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us a copycat Olive Garden dressing recipe and says, "This dressing is great on salads, but I also use it on steamed or roasted vegetables. I especially like it drizzled over broccoli that is cut small and steamed for just a few minutes until it is bright green." She also says that everyone in her family eats more vegetables when she jazzes them up with this dressing, so if you've got some picky eaters at home too, this dressing may do the trick.
Gather the ingredients for copycat Olive Garden dressing
To make this recipe, pick up some extra virgin olive oil, and white wine vinegar. You'll need some mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and a fresh lemon. Then check your pantry for Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt, onion powder, sugar, and black pepper.
Step 1: Combine the first few ingredients
Add the olive oil, white wine vinegar, mayonnaise, and lemon juice to a jar or small bowl.
Step 2: Whisk well
Whisk well to combine, making sure the mayonnaise is fully emulsified.
Step 3: Add the Parmesan and water
Add the Parmesan cheese and water and whisk again.
Step 4: Add the seasonings
Add the Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt, onion powder, sugar, and black pepper. Whisk or shake until fully combined.
Step 5: Transfer dressing to a sealed container and refrigerate
Transfer the dressing to a container with a lid and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes before serving.
Liven up homemade salads and roasted vegetables with this creamy and tangy copycat Olive Garden salad dressing recipe.
Ingredients
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon sugar
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- Add the olive oil, white wine vinegar, mayonnaise, and lemon juice to a jar or small bowl.
- Whisk well to combine, making sure the mayonnaise is fully emulsified.
- Add the Parmesan cheese and water and whisk again.
- Add the Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt, onion powder, sugar, and black pepper. Whisk or shake until fully combined.
- Transfer the dressing to a container with a lid and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|152
|Total Fat
|16.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|2.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|0.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|0.2 g
|Sodium
|69.8 mg
|Protein
|0.5 g
What are some ingredient substitutions I can use in this dressing?
There are some simple ingredient substitutions that can be made in this recipe that will still result in a very similar copycat dressing. For the oil, if you don't have extra virgin olive oil, regular olive oil will be fine. Or, use another neutral oil like avocado oil. In place of the white wine vinegar, Champagne vinegar is a great substitute. For a slightly different taste, you can use red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar. To replace the creamy mayonnaise, you can swap in sour cream or plain and unsweetened Greek yogurt. Add a little more vinegar if you don't have lemon juice or sub in the juice of one lime. Instead of the Parmesan cheese, you can use Romano or Asiago. If you want to make the dressing vegan, you can easily swap out the regular mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese with dairy-free versions.
In terms of the spices, you can make your own blend of Italian seasoning and feel free to use 1 crushed garlic clove in place of the garlic powder. A finely minced teaspoon of shallots will be a nice and fresh substitution for the onion powder. A squirt of honey or maple syrup will suffice for the sugar.
What is the history of the iconic Olive Garden salad dressing?
When Olive Garden hit the scene in 1982, the public was drawn to the casual Italian-American theme that was designed to feel neighborly and welcoming, versus the more traditional and formal Italian restaurants. General Mills, the founder and one-time operator of the chain, set out to appeal to diners that wanted great value with familiar ingredients in a comfortable environment. The restaurant chain exploded in popularity, and it presently boasts over 900 locations in the U.S.
While Olive Garden offers many great dishes, the house salad served with breadsticks quickly became the heart of the restaurant's identity and the unlimited refills kept people coming back. The signature creamy Italian dressing stood out especially at a time when fresh ingredients were getting overlooked, and other chain restaurants were relying on bottled options. The balance of creamy richness, tang, and the right mix of spices turned first time guests into regulars. There's even an FAQ on Olive Garden's website that asks if the dressing is available for purchase (the answer is yes, for those curious, but the bottled stuff really can't compare to a fresh, homemade version.