Copycat Olive Garden Salad Dressing Recipe

A salad is only as good as its dressing, and it's safe to say that Olive Garden's iconic salad dressing is a good example of a winning one. What makes it so great? The dressing features a precise balance between creaminess and tang, and offers a rich flavor that tastes fresh and homemade. The addition of mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese, emulsified to perfection, gives the dressing the ability to coat every lettuce piece without overpowering them. It's no wonder that copycat versions have emerged using pantry staples, so that the salad can be enjoyed by Olive Garden fans in their everyday lives. Making it at home also allows you to have control over the ingredients, use your favorite brands, and also tweak the measurements if needed.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us a copycat Olive Garden dressing recipe and says, "This dressing is great on salads, but I also use it on steamed or roasted vegetables. I especially like it drizzled over broccoli that is cut small and steamed for just a few minutes until it is bright green." She also says that everyone in her family eats more vegetables when she jazzes them up with this dressing, so if you've got some picky eaters at home too, this dressing may do the trick.