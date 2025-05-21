15 Ways To Use Coffee In BBQ

Coffee lends itself well to rub. Bob Bennett typically uses a coffee rub on whole smoked turkeys, while Dennis Littley, the chef and recipe developer behind Ask Chef Dennis, likes to use it on steak or pork tenderloin. "I often make a rub using finely ground coffee, cocoa powder, brown sugar, and a bit of cayenne," he says. You can also buy a pre-made rub with coffee in it. Options abound, from Spiceology Cowboy Crust Espresso Chile Rub to Sure Shot Sid's Roasted Coffee Gunpowder Seasoning.

Whether you use your coffee rub on burgers, chicken, or any other kind of meat, though, there are a few mistakes to avoid. For one, make sure you rinse the coffee grounds off before cooking unless you are intentionally trying to create a thick and crunchy crust. "This can create a gritty texture that's not pleasant to eat," says Shonali Paul, founder of Paul John Indian Caffeine Company. If you're going to use actual coffee grounds, as opposed to brew coffee in a marinade or sauce, rinsing is the way to go.

For another, make sure you don't hesitate to let the coffee flavor come forward. "I think often coffee gets masked in the flavor of the other ingredients," Bennett says. "If it is good, might as well let it shine." Rubs, he says, do a good job of letting coffee take the wheel, but make sure you use freshly ground coffee. "I think of it like ground spices. Once it is ground, the flavor lightens exponentially over time," he explains. "So grinding right before using it is really the best situation."