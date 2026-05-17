The 10 Best Spices And Herbs For BBQ Pork Ribs

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When preparing barbecued pork ribs, your first thoughts are likely how to cook them to the perfect tenderness and which brand of barbecue sauce to buy (we found the best and worst grocery store sauces to save you a step). But the way you season those ribs is just as important as the sauce you coat them in. You can pick up your favorite store-bought seasoning blend, but if you have a decent-sized spice cabinet, there's a good chance you already have most of the ingredients you need to create the best barbecue seasoning.

A blend of earthy, spicy, and zesty herbs and seasonings will create a compelling complexity that packs a flavor punch, but balance is key. You don't want a rub that only includes cayenne, paprika, and chile powder, or it might be too spicy. In contrast, you wouldn't want to add only garlic powder and dried mustard, or it could be too sharp. Be careful about adding too much salt to your seasoning, too. Although salt is necessary to bring out flavor, it's important to salt the meat itself to help tenderize it and retain some of its moisture during cooking. (And if you're salting the meat, then you don't need to add much additional salt to the dry rub, if any.) With that in mind, here are some of the best spices and herbs to build major flavor for your ribs.