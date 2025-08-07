The Bad Habit Many Shoppers Display When Picking Out Corn

Few foods scream "summer is here!" like fresh corn on the cob. Whether you like it boiled and smothered in butter and salt, or prefer grilling flavorful corn in tin foil surrounded by seasonings, there's something ultra satisfying about biting into juicy, sweet and savory kernels that taste just a little bit like sunshine. This is doubly true if you're lucky enough to have your own patch of corn in the garden, or live near a farm that lets you pluck it right from the stalk. However, many Americans have to settle for what their local grocery stores have to offer.

That's not to say you can't get delicious, fresh corn on the cob from your local grocery store, but the reality is that those trays of cobs still in the husk have likely traveled some distance, which may have affected their quality. While it's important to check grocery store ears for freshness, it's bad etiquette to do so by peeling back the husk. The husk keeps the kernels plump and moist, and removing it triggers the drying process, which means that the ear is ruined for every customer after you and may end up tossed out.

Alternatively, following the silk test when buying corn not only protects the cobs from drying out, it's also a more accurate way to test for freshness. A few plump or underdeveloped kernels doesn't tell you much about the rest, but the silk extends to every kernel. Ears featuring golden brown, slightly sticky, and sweet-smelling silk are likely fresh, golden, and sweet inside.