How To Roast Poblano Peppers For That Picture-Perfect Charred Skin

The simplest, and arguably most authentically Mexican, way to roast poblano peppers is directly over an open flame on your stove; it's how the abuelas do it, after all. Roasted over a clean gas flame, the peppers will blister and crack beautifully but retain more freshness and spice because they blister quickly. Poblanos roasted over the stove flame are ideal for salsas and sliced rajas. Simply place whole poblanos directly over the flame on high and leave until you hear some crackle, then turn repeatedly until they blister brown to black. Pro tip: let them cool wrapped in newspaper or a paper bag for extra easy peeling. Roasting poblano peppers on the grill is pretty much the same but will add extra smokiness and blister them more evenly from top to bottom — perhaps the most picture-perfect of the three methods. Roast them on medium to high heat, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until they blister.

When it comes to an oven roast, whether broiled or baked, your poblanos will come out a bit sweeter because they're more thoroughly cooked all the way through. To broil them, set them on a lightly oiled baking sheet about six inches from the flame, turning them every few minutes until blackened on both sides, about 5 to 10 minutes. For a longer roast, preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and bake them for 20 to 25 minutes, turning occasionally until blistered. This skin will blacken in spots and cook completely from top to bottom, making them super easy to peel.