How To Roast Poblano Peppers For That Picture-Perfect Charred Skin
When it comes to roasted peppers, almost any variety will work, but, no, while we're on the subject, pimentos and roasted red peppers aren't the same thing. On the grill, stovetop, or in the oven, roasted peppers are a tasty little piece of joy that's worth the extra time and easily complements almost any flavor profile, from salty to savory to sweet. A good roast transforms all manner of peppers from crunchy and vegetal to slightly chewy and pleasantly aromatic. It tends to make sweet peppers sweeter and hot peppers a little less hot and, well, sweeter.
Poblano peppers — the shiny, dark green, long and pointy Mexican peppers with a relatively mild but noticeable kick of spiciness — are ideal for roasting. Their naturally spicy undertones blend beautifully with the added smokiness and interior sweetness. Poblanos blister up beautifully on the outside, with dark brown to black charred skin. Roasted poblanos are a necessity in traditional Mexican dishes, like the classic chiles rellenos, are great for adding more smoky flavor without the meat in near-Mexican dishes, like corn chowder, and are perfect in deliciously newfangled ones, like roasted cauliflower tacos with the works. Roasting poblanos is easy, whether indoors or out, each preparation resulting in slightly different flavor.
Roasted poblano peppers on the stove, on the grill, or in the oven
The simplest, and arguably most authentically Mexican, way to roast poblano peppers is directly over an open flame on your stove; it's how the abuelas do it, after all. Roasted over a clean gas flame, the peppers will blister and crack beautifully but retain more freshness and spice because they blister quickly. Poblanos roasted over the stove flame are ideal for salsas and sliced rajas. Simply place whole poblanos directly over the flame on high and leave until you hear some crackle, then turn repeatedly until they blister brown to black. Pro tip: let them cool wrapped in newspaper or a paper bag for extra easy peeling. Roasting poblano peppers on the grill is pretty much the same but will add extra smokiness and blister them more evenly from top to bottom — perhaps the most picture-perfect of the three methods. Roast them on medium to high heat, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until they blister.
When it comes to an oven roast, whether broiled or baked, your poblanos will come out a bit sweeter because they're more thoroughly cooked all the way through. To broil them, set them on a lightly oiled baking sheet about six inches from the flame, turning them every few minutes until blackened on both sides, about 5 to 10 minutes. For a longer roast, preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and bake them for 20 to 25 minutes, turning occasionally until blistered. This skin will blacken in spots and cook completely from top to bottom, making them super easy to peel.