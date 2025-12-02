How To Turn Old Pita Bread Into Snackable Crunchy Chips

If you're stuck with pita bread that's gone a bit stale or is just a little too dry to work for sandwiches, there's no need to trash it: That pita is primed for you to turn it into crispy pita chips. Pita, and particularly the thinner, pocket-style version, toasts nicely because its relatively dry texture and flat shape let it crisp quickly under heat. Plus, the method is super simple and there's various options for how to cook them.

First up, slice that pita into wedges or whatever chip-sized shape you like. If you're working with pocket pitas, you can pull the pita into single layers if you prefer thinner chips. Next, you can choose between the oven, an air fryer, or a pan. Let's start with the oven method: Pre-heat the oven to somewhere around 375 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. The "right" temperature varies depending on who you ask; generally, use a lower temperature for thinner bread.

Then, all you need to do is brush or spray the chips with oil (olive oil is a good idea) and season them as you like (more on this in a moment). They take around five to 10 minutes; keep an eye on them to see when they're starting to brown. The air fryer method is very similar, but you can use less oil and the temperature is lower, around 325 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Frying is a bit more finicky: You'll want oil with a higher smoke point (canola or vegetable, not olive), heated to around 350 degrees Fahrenheit in a pan. The pita only needs a minute or two in the oil (flip it once) to crisp up. It may be easier to fry whole pitas and break them up after, instead of chasing small chips around a pan.