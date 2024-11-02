Why Acidic Foods Are A No-Go For Cast Iron

Cast iron pans are some of the most resilient cookware you can invest in, provided that you maintain them properly. For instance, you have to season cast iron correctly and take care not to ruin its patina. A well-cared-for cast iron pan can last generations and easily cook everything from hearty steaks to delicate eggs, though. You've probably heard many myths about the material throughout the years, one of which is that you should never ever put anything acidic in a cast iron pan. While it is true that acidic foods like tomatoes, vinegar, citrus, and wine can damage cast iron, the full truth is a bit more nuanced.

A properly seasoned cast iron pan, meaning a pan with a good layer of polymerized oil, can be used to cook acidic foods. However, the acid can damage the pan's seasoning over time, which is why simmering acidic foods in one for an extended period of time is not encouraged. This happens because the longer you leave an acidic food inside, the more time the acid has to erode through the layer of oil.

When this happens, your food can sometimes take on a metallic taste. While not a health issue, iron definitely isn't a flavor you want in your pasta sauce. Notably, America's Test Kitchen tested cooking tomato sauce in both seasoned and unseasoned cast iron pans and found no metallic taste in either until after 30 minutes of simmering. The sauces were also sent to labs, which confirmed the presence of metal in both, with a higher concentration coming from the unseasoned skillet.