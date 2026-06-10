13 Popular Side Dishes From The 1960s Your Grandparents Used To Love

The 1960s were a fun time for food. With the hardships of the Depression and wartime rationing in the rearview mirror, more people had the means to invest in new cooking appliances, equipment, and ingredients. Julia Child was making waves with her television cooking show "The French Chef," where she offered helpful cooking tips for home cooks, and magazines like Good Housekeeping were promoting new recipes and products every month. Plus, entertaining and dining out were all the rage. This led to unique 1960s cooking trends and creative dishes, including a wide range of side dishes.

While side dishes in previous decades may have been simple affairs like roasted veggies or mashed potatoes, the Swinging Sixties were all about embracing both convenience and creativity. Home cooks combined pantry staples, canned ingredients, and new packaged products to create everything from creamy casseroles to colorful molded salads. Restaurants also experimented with fun new creations. Some of those side dishes were nothing if not eccentric, and later fell out of favor. However, others still endure today as nostalgic classics. If you're looking to put together a 1960s-style spread, these are some side dishes that your grandparents might have served back in the day.