Ah. Jell-O. The pre-packaged jiggly dessert that jiggled right into our hearts. And of course, the foundation of Jell-O salads. But that wasn't always the case. Once upon a time, Jell-O — or more specifically, gelatin, the building block of the Jell-O and the Jell-O salad — was once a staple of luxury meals, like Napoleon-Bonapart-and-King-George-IV-kind-of luxury meals. Naturally, this sort of spread wouldn't be possible were it not for the fact that gelatin managed to impress the tastebuds of celebrity chefs, like Marie-Antoine Carême, a contemporary of King George and Napoleon Bonapart.

If Jell-O, food of kings is difficult to believe, consider this. One of Carême's signature gelatin concoctions involved him making elaborately sculpted centerpieces from the jiggly stuff. To put this into perspective, Atlas Obscura calls such a gesture the modern equivalent of a "master chef placing towering Jell-O concoctions at a royal wedding or the French Laundry." (That's the three-Michelin star restaurant in California, not a French laundromat, to be clear.)

It took a while for a historical through-line to form between the King's table and the Jell-O salads that dominated luxurious meals of the early part of the 20th century, but there's a through-line. By the time Mrs. John E. Cook introduced her Perfection Salad to the world via a Better Homes and Gardens and Knox Gelatin contest, the foundation for Jell-O salad as a luxury item had already been laid centuries before her invention.

