Julia Child Cooking Tips That Make Every Meal A Work Of Art

As an American living in France, Julia Child learned the art of French cooking and later brought it to the American public in cookbooks and television shows. She was a beloved figure who made cooking seem easier and more attainable, thanks to her tried-and-true cooking tips. Child studied at the elite cooking school Le Cordon Bleu while living in Paris. But she wanted to show that culinary masterpieces were within reach for those cooking at home as well. She collaborated with culinary educators and writers Simone Beck and Louisette Bertholle to publish the book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking".

Her show, "The French Chef," first premiered in 1963 and ran for 10 years. Each episode, filmed live as she prepared some of her favorite French cuisine, was full of tips that home cooks could use to recreate French food in their own kitchens. Other shows included "Baking with Julia" and "In Julia's Kitchen," which she co-hosted with guest master chefs.

Child became known for her pearls of wisdom that could be applied to numerous dishes as well as her willingness to learn from mistakes without stressing. This was a new way to approach cooking, especially French cooking, which was considered too challenging and complex for novice chefs to attempt. In her lifetime, Child earned Peabody and Emmy awards.

