The Old-School Side Dish Chick-Fil-A Quietly Discontinued

It's quite common for fast food chains to change up their menus. Some items come and go, like McDonald's famous McRib or Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich. But other items, much to the dismay of some customers, are more permanently dismissed from fast food menus.

Even the most popular, high-volume restaurants, like Chick-fil-A, occasionally say "bon voyage" to long-term menu offerings. Some examples include the chicken salad sandwich and the Asian salad, but perhaps the most popular is the old-school carrot and raisin salad. This dish disappeared off the menu after four decades of being a staple – much to the dismay of some diners. "I was working there when they dropped it," said one self-described former Chick-fil-A employee on Reddit. "I had to break the hearts of the elderly for weeks."

Despite its following, the salad seems like it was a niche item. Another alleged former employee on a different Reddit thread said most customers just weren't buying it. During their time at Chick-fil-A, they explained, they typically sold no more than one or two carrot and raisin salads daily. That wasn't worth it for the prep time the side dish required.