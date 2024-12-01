What Are Pearl Onions And How Do You Cook With Them?

Pearl onions are commonly available at the store in the produce section, either in plastic containers, netted bags, or bulk. You can also buy pearl onions already steamed, peeled, and frozen. If you love creamed onions at the holidays or want to add them to your next roasted meat dish, but simply don't have the time for all the prepping involved, then you might want to avail yourself of this option.

That said, the most delicious pearl onions are fresh, period. While they are also the most work, their flavor has not been compromised by being frozen. As long as they are ripe and firm, you will get the best flavor from them. You can buy fresh pearl onions online, but you will most likely pay more than you would in the store. For instance, a three-pack of 10-ounce bags of white pearl onions costs nearly $30 online, whereas you would probably pay less than that if you headed to the grocery or used Instacart. The sticking point there, of course, is that in the store, pearl onions tend to be a very seasonal product. That is most likely why, even though you can get them out of season online, you will pay more. Up to you.

Both online and in-store purveyors offer more options for frozen and pickled pearl onions. For obvious reasons, these are easier to stock and store, so you will likely pay less. You can even buy pickled pearl onions in a range of jar sizes and preparations online, and can have frozen pearl onions delivered to you the same day. If you head to a specialist site, you may find other deals as well.