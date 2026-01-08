The Mysterious History Behind Crab Louie Salad

There are parts of history shrouded in mystery. Much of food history, especially, can be murky as word of mouth is a major source of information, and some might lay claim to being the originator of particular dishes. One such case is Crab Louie (also known as Crab Louis) salad, whose origins are, at best, suspect. What we do know is Crab Louie is a long-standing West Coast American staple since the early 1900s. It's a hefty salad, made with greens, asparagus, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, avocado, crab meat, and its namesake, Louie dressing. We can also glean a bit more of its West Coast origins, given Dungeness is the traditional crab variety used in the recipe. From there, various unconfirmed stories have different tellings behind where the "king of salads" came from.

Among the written accounts, two locations in San Francisco have early credits for Crab Louie: Solari's Restaurant in San Francisco claims inventing Crab Louie in 1914, and "Bohemian San Francisco," a foodie guidebook of San Francisco, references both the dish and the restaurant. Another reference comes from the St. Francis Hotel and a cookbook written by Victor Hirtzler that includes Crab Louis salad. However, that was published in 1919. According to HistorySmith, Bergez-Frank's Old Poodle Dog restaurant is thought to be where Louis dressing was first created in 1908, and it also featured Crab Legs à la Louis on its menu. While not a salad, it wouldn't be hard to make the jump, as it's the two focal ingredients of the dish.