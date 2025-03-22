16 Unique Pickled Foods To Try On Burgers
Pickles and burgers are like peanut butter and jelly: They're meant to be together. Most home chefs, however, haven't graduated beyond the simple dill pickle chip when making hamburgers or sliders at home, which is a shame, because there exists a wealth of other pickled foods to put on burgers.
They're pretty much necessary for a good result, too. "Pickled food complements burgers by adding a tangy, salty flavor that balances the meat's richness," says Andre Barbero, executive chef at Harpoon Willy's. This balance is critical, adds Jennifer Pallian, the registered dietician behind Foodess. "From a food science perspective, pickles enhance burgers by counteracting the taste-dulling effect of fat coating the tongue," she says. "The acidity in pickles increases salivation and enhances the perception of other flavors such as umami and saltiness." This keeps the burger from feeling too heavy and subdues overpoweringly rich flavors from mayo and cheese as well as meat.
Pickles pose a lot of questions to the amateur chef, though. Which cucumbers are best for crunchy pickles, and can you even achieve crunch with home techniques? Moreover, what else can you make by pickling in the fridge or on the counter? What are you missing by not widening your scope to other pickled foods around the world? And which are the best pickled options from the store? Following are the favorite recommendations from a range of chefs, so you can begin to experiment. If you're ready to say goodbye to a boring bun-patty-bun style of hamburger à la McDonalds, here are 16 bright, zingy toppings to try.
Sweet pickles
While the standard dill pickle is ubiquitous on burgers, sweet pickles can offer a different take with a mellower taste that can offset other strong flavors. "We use sweet pickles, as their sugary-sour profile makes our burger unique," explains Sammy Gianopoulos, chef and co-founder of Sammy's Sliders. "Sweet pickles are also a delightful addition as they balance savory flavors, adding a surprising twist to a classic burger." An option such as 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Bread And Butter Pickles will do nicely.
However, you want to avoid too much sweetness, Andre Barbero says, so it's wise to steer clear of other sweet ingredients, such as caramelized onions. James Callery, executive chef at Cross Keys Newbury, agrees. "This is a burger, not a jar of grandma's jam," he says. Make surprise and contrast your goal when using sweet pickles. "Pair them with something spicy so your burger doesn't taste like a sugar cookie."
And, Barbero adds, you don't have to confine yourself to pickle chips. You can make them into a sauce, for instance, or chop and mix pickles into the patty. "My favorite is to rough chop the pickles and fold in some mayo and herbs for a bright pickle aioli," Barbero says.
Radishes
Radishes also fill the niche of pickled foods to put on burgers. "Fat, acid, and salt are the holy trinity of any respectable foodstuffs delivered by bun," says Jason Stoneburner, chef at restaurants Stoneburner, Sunny Hill, and Stoup Kenmore. "This balance isn't just delicious; it's fundamental to what makes a great burger experience." Radishes accomplish this with a bright, peppery crunch and a briny zing that counteract fatty, cheesy, meaty, and salty flavors.
"Thinly sliced, radishes add a peppery crunch that works well on a lighter burger, like a turkey or chicken patty with a herbed aioli," says Tregaye Fraser, a Food Network competition winner and the personal chef behind Chef Tregaye's. If you want to switch it up, fellow Food Network champion and private chef at Health Chef Julia, Julia Chebotar, recommends pickled daikon. You can use them sliced or julienned.
Make sure the radishes are fresh and crunchy without being hard or tough, though. Chewy textures are always problematic on a burger, Andre Barbero says, so you should also steer clear of overcooked bacon, tough grilled vegetables, and stale buns.
Kimchi
"Kimchi brings heat, tang, and crunch, making it perfect for a Korean-inspired burger with a gochujang mayo," Julia Chebotar says. If you're looking for easy pickled foods to put on burgers, try a jar of Mother in Law's Kimchi House Napa Cabbage, which is both affordable and delicious. Tregaye Fraser adds that kimchi is ideal for any bold burger with an umami-forward flavor, such as sharp cheese. "The funk and spice take things up a notch," she says. Another BFF of kimchi? Fried eggs.
Make sure to drain the kimchi well, though. The many folds of the cabbage leaves can retain brine as well as funky crunch. "Soggy or overly wet toppings, such as excessive special sauces, can make the burger feel messy," Andre Barbero says.
Carrots
With his characteristic chefly flair, James Callery describes pickles thusly: "Pickles are the responsible friend who swoops in with a zing of acidity, cuts through all that fatty excess, and makes sure you don't regret your life choices afterward. Plus, that crunch? It's like a standing ovation for your teeth." Carrots achieve this admirably, because they're very crunchy to start with, and they keep that crunch through the pickling process. As Sammy Gianopoulos notes, "Shredded or sliced pickled carrots add sweetness with a zing." This works particularly well with banh mi-inspired flavors or veggie burgers.
Carrots also help enhance the texture of your dish, because pickled foods stay crisp instead of wilting under the heat of other ingredients, Tregaye Fraser says. Brining is magical that way, drawing water out and adding other flavors in, according to pickling science. Try an option such as Green Jay Gourmet Spicy Pickled Carrot Sticks in a Jar, but remember you'll have to transform them into something that can be comfortably chewed with each bite. Chopping the carrots up into a sauce works well, like most of the ingredients on this list.
For a simple update to the carrot variety, try pickled green beans. "You'll doubt everything you believed you knew about burger toppings after just one crunchy bite," James Callery assures. Pickled asparagus, such as Foster's Pickled Asparagus Spears in a Jar, is another condiment he employs to good effect on his burgers. "Your burger is your playground," he says. "Get weird with it."
Jalapeños
If you're on the hunt for spicy pickled foods to put on burgers, you won't do better than jalapeños. They're a classic, James Callery says, adding "just enough heat to make things exciting without ruining your day, unless you go way overboard." They're perfect, he says, with cheddar, bacon, and reckless confidence. (Anyone else simultaneously worried and eager to eat at his restaurant?) Make sure to layer with purpose. As he puts it, "Crunchy on top, saucy on bottom; balance is everything."
As for preparing them, Sammy Gianopoulos says, "I like to slice for a mild crunch or dice for a more intense spice level." Mezzetta Jalapeno Peppers are a good option if you want a milder heat and a nice pickled tang from the brine, which Gianopoulos points out can be used as an ingredient in its own right. "The juice is an excellent additive to mayo and spreads, adding many different dimensions to burgers." Use the same strategy with regular cucumber pickle brine too, he says.
Beets
When it comes to pickled foods to put on burgers, what exactly are we looking for? Tregaye Fraser has the answer. "The best pickled toppings bring a mix of acidity, heat, sweetness, or umami to complement the beef (or whatever protein is used). Unique textures, unexpected spice levels, and layered flavors — like smoky, fermented, or slightly sweet notes — make a topping stand out."
Beets meet this challenge, with earthy and sweet flavors that can be enhanced by the way they are pickled, such as adding mustard seed or sugar. "Earthy and slightly sweet, pickled beets add a fun, unexpected flavor," Julia Chebotar says. "They pair well with goat cheese or a tangy yogurt sauce." That's not all. "They add gorgeous color and an 'Am I a gourmet chef now?' vibe to your burger," James Callery adds.
And as it turns out, you don't need that long to pickle something. You can soak it in a quick brine and have it ready to go for dinner that night, like in some recipes for burgers with pickled beets. With some homemade brine, onions, and roasted beets, soaked in a bowl for just an hour, you can have a gourmet option much more cheaply. Try them with lamb or veggie burgers for extra color and depth.
Onions
"Pickled onions are a staple for a reason," Tregaye Fraser says. "Their tanginess cuts through fatty flavors, making them a great addition to both beef and veggie burgers." Other chefs agree that they make for a great topping option. "If you're not already putting these on burgers, are you even living?" James Callery asks. Julia Chebotar loves to combine them with melted Gruyère or a fried egg.
Of course, you needn't limit yourself only to the pickled variety, as onions are amazing on burgers in pretty much every form. You can caramelize and use them as a sweet topping, grill or sauté and use smokey and savory topping, and slice them raw on burgers, says Andre Barbero. If you do so, though, don't combine them with pickled onions, which will be overkill. Instead, let your pickled topping — an option such as Jeff's Garden Pickled Red Onions would work well — stand out.
Lastly, consider a pickled topping combo. "For a dynamic duo condiment, I pickle jalapeños and onions together, which elevates breakfast burritos and avocado toast alike," Jason Stoneburner says. "The heat from the peppers infuses the onions, while the onions lend sweetness to temper the jalapeños, creating a balanced condiment greater than the sum of its parts."
Ramps
Although they're only available at certain times of the year, ramps are a delicious and garlicky green that can be preserved for year-round use by pickling, the better to top your burgers in any season. "Ramps, also known as wild garlic or spring onions, have a strong, pungent flavor that can add depth and excitement to a dish," Andre Barbero says. "My go-to technique for ramps is to pickle them because the season is very short. It's a great way to preserve them and have them year-round." Jason Stoneburger adds, "This kind of preservation connects us to traditional cooking methods while offering modern flavor applications."
Barbero uses them in all kinds of ways, mixing them into mayo or aioli, turning them into chimichurri and pesto, blending them into butter, and grilling or caramelizing them. However, he says, pickled ramps are his favorite topping of all. "Slice ramps thin and soak them in vinegar, sugar, and spice brine," he recommends. "Use this as a tangy and crunchy topping." If you can't find wild ramps to pickle but want the same flavor punch, a pickled garlic option such as Christopher Ranch Pickled Garlic Cloves in a Jar will do in a pinch.
Sauerkraut
Instead of using brine to achieve the pickled effect, sauerkraut relies on fermentation. By shredding cabbage, crushing it to release juices, and adding salt, manufacturers or homesteaders encourage the development of lactic acid over a period of days or weeks, obviating the need to add any in the form of vinegar. The end result is a delicious pickled topping that harks back to the construction of the Great Wall of China, thousands of years ago.
Today, Jennifer Pallian says, "Sauerkraut is a great match for beef or pork burgers, bringing a fermented tang that plays well with sharp mustard or Swiss cheese." Tregaye Fraser adds, "The fermented depth makes it more than just sour" — which is why it works so well with those Swiss and mustard flavors, and anything Bratwurst-inspired. It also works quite well with grilled onions, James Callery says. Try Bubbies Sauerkraut if you don't have a favorite already.
Pepperoncini
As with the other pickled foods to put on burgers about which we've talked today, pepperoncini bring a huge number of advantages to the literal table. According to Sammy Gianopoulos, these include tangy flavor enhancement, savory depth, a nice crunch, nutritional value, and bulk without added calories. Pepperoncini, with their bright yellow-green color and smart, zippy, yet still mild taste, are the perfect addition to any burger that needs a little interest without a lot of heat.
To use them on burgers, Andre Barbero advises, "Chop and cook with more sugar and vinegar to create a zesty pepperoncini relish." Or you can slice them and sprinkle on top of your patty. As Tregaye Fraser says, this is "perfect for Mediterranean-style burgers with feta and tzatziki.
Red cabbage
Pickled red cabbage is bright and delicious, and goes well with strong flavors like lamb and harissa. It is, James Callery says, "the unsung hero of slaws. It adds crunch, a hint of sweetness, and a color pop that makes your burger look extra Instagrammable." What more can you ask of pickled foods to put on burgers? Try Aunt Nellies Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage if you want an easy topping that you don't have to make yourself.
If you're not here for slaw, there are a few other approaches you can take as well. Jason Stoneburner recommends you mix sweet pickles with red cabbage and a vinegary aioli: "It brings complexity and crunch to any sandwich, creating a multi-dimensional condiment that works harmoniously with rich meats." Or you can throw it on top of your patty as a garnish.
Pimiento olives
Although many people don't stop to think of olives as pickled foods, they are, and pimiento olives stuffed with red peppers are no exception. Believe it or not, the olive burger is a regional specialty in Michigan, and area eaters will tell you that the famous sauce is delicious. A simple combo of pun, patty, and a tangy green olive-may spread, the olive burger simplicity at its best.
You can make your own version at home. As Jennifer Pallian says, "Briny, slightly smoky, and salty, they work well minced into a tapenade-like spread on a beef burger with Manchego cheese." Plus, they're cheap and easy to find at any grocery store, so you won't have to spend time hunting down specialty ingredients. If you don't want to make a spread or don't like mayo for some crazy reason, then you can always just slice them and sprinkle them on top, Andre Barbero says.
Serrano chiles
Jalapeños not hot enough? Then serrano chiles might be the pickled topping your burgers need. "They're jalapeños' spicier, cooler older cousin," James Callery says. "If jalapeños are a nudge, serranos are a punch in the mouth (but in a good way)." When it comes to pickled foods to put on burgers, they're a great option for those who need to be kicked ... in the teeth, if we're to believe Callery.
"Serranos bring a more aggressive spice," Tregaye Fraser adds. "Pair with a rich aioli to balance them out." Julia Chebotar agrees, opting for creamy elements like avocado or lime crema to balance the heat. Frankly, these peppers work well with a wide variety of toppings. Jennifer Pallian says, "I love these with a banh mi burger, along with quick-pickled carrot and cucumber slices."
Pickled fennel
If fennel sounds like one of the odder pickled foods to put on burgers, you're not alone; this writer was also surprised to hear it. Yet, says Tregaye Fraser, "Pickled fennel brings a subtle anise flavor that pairs well with rich cheeses and pork burger." That said, you'll have to balance the flavor to accommodate them. "If you're using pickled toppings, consider adjusting sauces," she says. "Maybe go lighter on ketchup, which is already acidic, and lean into creamy elements like aioli or a mild cheese."
But again, Sammy Gianopoulos warns, you should be mindful of "anything that will overpower the integrity of the other ingredient in the burger build; the cool thing about burgers is that you get to taste every layer of the dish when biting into them." Avoid strong or stinky cheeses, overly spicy elements, or anything that's too funky when using pickled fennel. Let it stand on its own.
Pickled Fruit
If you are confused by the idea of using pickled fruit on burgers, then you're not alone. Yet this was a common response among the chefs. For instance, Jennifer Pallian recommends pickled mango. "This is really popular in Indian food and is super-delicious on a tandoori-chicken-inspired burger," she says.
Then there's pickled pineapple. "Sweet, sour, and a little rebellious. Put it on a teriyaki burger and watch the skeptics convert," James Callery says. More ideas, you ask? "Green tomatoes are a tremendous pickled ingredient, adding freshness, sourness, acid, and a crunch factor," Sammy Gianopoulos says, and Tregaye Fraser agrees, calling them a "Southern classic that adds tartness and crunch." If that's not enough for you, she recommends pickled grapes. "Unexpected," she acknowledges, "but their balance of sweet and tart can elevate a blue cheese burger."
Pickled okra
Last on our list of pickled foods for burgers is the humble okra. While this veggie is known for its potential sliminess, it makes a nice and crunchy pickle, done right. It works well made into a sauce with mayo, mustard, ketchup, vinegar, salt, pepper, and brine from the jar (try Talk O Texas Pickled Okra in Mild, for example). But, Jennifer Pallian cautions, "Layering matters. I like to make a lettuce barrier between pickles and bun to make sure the bread doesn't get soggy."
"In the end, pickling is both preservation and transformation," Jason Stoneburner sums up, noting they represent "a culinary alchemy that turns ordinary ingredients into essential components." Whether you use them as star ingredients or mild complements to your burger's other ingredients, he maintains that "properly pickled elements bring balance, brightness, and that certain something that keeps diners coming back for more."