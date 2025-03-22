16 Unique Pickled Foods To Try On Burgers

With his characteristic chefly flair, James Callery describes pickles thusly: "Pickles are the responsible friend who swoops in with a zing of acidity, cuts through all that fatty excess, and makes sure you don't regret your life choices afterward. Plus, that crunch? It's like a standing ovation for your teeth." Carrots achieve this admirably, because they're very crunchy to start with, and they keep that crunch through the pickling process. As Sammy Gianopoulos notes, "Shredded or sliced pickled carrots add sweetness with a zing." This works particularly well with banh mi-inspired flavors or veggie burgers.

Carrots also help enhance the texture of your dish, because pickled foods stay crisp instead of wilting under the heat of other ingredients, Tregaye Fraser says. Brining is magical that way, drawing water out and adding other flavors in, according to pickling science. Try an option such as Green Jay Gourmet Spicy Pickled Carrot Sticks in a Jar, but remember you'll have to transform them into something that can be comfortably chewed with each bite. Chopping the carrots up into a sauce works well, like most of the ingredients on this list.

For a simple update to the carrot variety, try pickled green beans. "You'll doubt everything you believed you knew about burger toppings after just one crunchy bite," James Callery assures. Pickled asparagus, such as Foster's Pickled Asparagus Spears in a Jar, is another condiment he employs to good effect on his burgers. "Your burger is your playground," he says. "Get weird with it."