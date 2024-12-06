The Classic Salad You Should Really Be Eating As A Sandwich

When it comes to constructing an awesome sandwich, it pays to take inspiration from foods that aren't usually associated with sandwiches: grilled cheese sandwiches featuring ultimate mac and cheese, hash brown breakfast sandwiches, and even doughnut Monte Cristo sandwiches. Given this illustrious list, it seems only right to add one more un-sandwich stuffing to the list: The chicken Waldorf salad.

Created in the late 1800s by the Waldorf Astoria Hotel's first maître d', Oscar Tschirky, the original Waldorf salad boasted just three ingredients: chopped red-skinned apples, mayo, and celery. It was a simple and elegant salad. Still, despite its near perfection, people have put their own culinary spin on it over the years. By 1928, George Rector published a new version of the recipe in "The Rector Cook Book." His version added walnuts to the mix. Over the years, paprika, bitter greens, toasted pine nuts, and even plain yogurt or whipped cream have found a home in the salad.

It should be no surprise, then, that some of the latest iterations of the esteemed Waldorf salad include meat — usually chicken. And given that the salad has continuously morphed throughout its existence, it's equally unsurprising it has morphed once more on the menus of picnickers and quick lunch purveyors — this time into a sandwich.