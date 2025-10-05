6 Chips And Crackers That You Should Be Using As A Casserole Topping
There's nothing that can set a casserole apart quite like a crunchy topping. Whether you've got a dish loaded with tuna and noodles, an old-school pan of chicken Divan, or you're whipping up a loaded beef taco casserole, a crunchy element may be what you're missing. Crumbling up a few handfuls of chips or crackers on top creates a textural balance while adding a punch of saltiness to elevate the flavors in your meal. While there are plenty of recipes that call for chips or crackers as a topping, adding your personal favorite varieties can take a recipe from satisfactory to a popular hit on your menu rotation.
We took our time to gather up some of the crunchiest, most casserole-friendly chips and crackers on the market today to help you take your casserole to the next level. When it comes to deciding how to top your casseroles with crunchies, let your taste buds be your guide. You can crush up one variety of chips or crackers and use it as a topping, or you can mix several together and enjoy the melded flavors on top of your favorite casserole dish. Ready? Let's get crunchy.
Add cheesy flavor with crushed Doritos
While any crunchy topping is great on one-dish dinners, you can swap crackers for tortilla chips when topping your casserole. Doritos are flavored tortilla chips, and the classic Nacho Cheese adds a salty and savory crunch, while the Cool Ranch variety is a great fit for adding a bit of tang. If you're feeling a bit daring, try the Spicy Sweet Chili flavor on top of taco-flavored casseroles (or even to top off a pan of enchiladas) to add a touch of sweetness alongside some heat.
White cheddar Cheez-Its have an umami crunch
You might have had Cheez-Its as a casserole topping before, but switching it up with the white cheddar version can help add a savory twist to your favorite dishes. This is an especially great option on top of a traditional shepherd's pie, as the salt and deep cheddar flavor lend themselves perfectly to adding some crunch to your mashed potatoes. It's a genius way to have Cheez-Its for dinner, and you can sprinkle the leftover crumbs onto a side salad for a new twist on croutons.
Plain salted potato chips are a classic choice
Plain, salty potato chips go well with pretty much any casserole flavor, and they'll only continue to crisp once you bake them. Pro tip: Don't use stackable chips on top of your casseroles. Unlike airy Lays potato chips that are made by cutting potatoes into thin slices, stackable snacks like Pringles aren't potato chips in the traditional sense — they're made of a potato and dough base. Stick with classic potato chips for a crispy topping on your casserole.
Ritz crackers add a buttery crunch
Buttery, crispy, and easy to crush with a rolling pin, Ritz crackers offer a pleasantly grainy contrast to casseroles. Their mild, salty flavor means that they work well with several recipes, and they're a key part of cheesy retro pineapple casseroles. If you have a particularly gooey casserole, serve some extra (non-crushed) Ritz crackers on the side to scoop up any extra cheese or protein left on your plate.
Ramp up savory flavors with Chicken in a Biskit crackers
Chicken in a Biskit crackers somehow manage to pack the flavor of chicken soup into perfectly crunchy rectangles, making these snacks the ultimate topper for chicken-based bakes like the regional Texas King Ranch casserole. Since these crackers are fairly dry on their own, wait until the last few minutes of baking to sprinkle them on top of your casserole, then hit them with the broil setting to crisp them up in no time.
Use cheese-filled sandwich crackers when making potato-heavy casseroles
Potatoes are the perfect canvas for soaking up flavors, and adding crushed cheese-filled sandwich crackers can help give potato-heavy dishes a serious burst of flavor. Whether it's the cheesy potato dish, tartiflette, or a breakfast hash brown casserole, you can use the sandwich cracker packs you remember from school lunches, such as the Cream Cheese and Chives Captain's Wafers. Enjoy a taste of nostalgia with every bite of your unforgettable baked meal.