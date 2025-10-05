6 Chips And Crackers That You Should Be Using As A Casserole Topping

There's nothing that can set a casserole apart quite like a crunchy topping. Whether you've got a dish loaded with tuna and noodles, an old-school pan of chicken Divan, or you're whipping up a loaded beef taco casserole, a crunchy element may be what you're missing. Crumbling up a few handfuls of chips or crackers on top creates a textural balance while adding a punch of saltiness to elevate the flavors in your meal. While there are plenty of recipes that call for chips or crackers as a topping, adding your personal favorite varieties can take a recipe from satisfactory to a popular hit on your menu rotation.

We took our time to gather up some of the crunchiest, most casserole-friendly chips and crackers on the market today to help you take your casserole to the next level. When it comes to deciding how to top your casseroles with crunchies, let your taste buds be your guide. You can crush up one variety of chips or crackers and use it as a topping, or you can mix several together and enjoy the melded flavors on top of your favorite casserole dish. Ready? Let's get crunchy.