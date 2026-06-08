17 Creative Ways To Use Fresh Basil This Summer

There is no better time of year to experiment with fresh-from-the-garden ingredients than summer. Many types of produce are in season during the warmer months, and some green-thumbed home cooks may even venture to grow some of their kitchen staples themselves. For one, a flourishing basil plant will supply you with leaves all summer long, though you might run into an issue fairly quickly: You have too much basil, and not enough ways to use it.

Sure, you can stick a leaf on top here and there as a garnish, but basil's multidimensional flavor makes it an ingredient that's more than just a pretty face. Depending on the variety you select, the herb can offer clovey, peppery, minty, and anisey flavors, allowing it to be used in both sweet and savory recipes. It also pairs well with other summery ingredients, including melons, stone fruits, and berries, meaning that you can play off in-season produce to create captivating, flavorful, and visually stunning dishes. So what are you waiting for? Check out these tasty and creative ways to use up a surplus of basil this summer.