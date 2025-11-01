The One Ingredient That Always Makes My Buttered Noodles So Much Better

A plate of buttered noodles has to be one of the most comforting things out there. It requires almost no effort to throw together, and pays dividends when it comes to comfort and flavor. In its purest form, the dish requires just two ingredients: pasta and butter. Of course, the better those two ingredients are, the better your meal is going to be. For me, though, there's an easy addition that can take this most simple of pastas to the next level — to make it, for lack of a better way to put it, "restaurant quality." The ingredient in question? Stock. Whether you make it yourself, and regardless of what kind of stock you choose to use, using a good quality stock as the base of your butter sauce is a great way to infuse your sauce with a considerable depth of flavor.

To me, almost every pasta dish is (in some way) a variation on buttered noodles. Their complexity varies, as does the prominence of the butter, but you'd be hard pressed to find a pasta dish that doesn't rely at least partially on the emulsion of fat to bring everything together in the final stages. I almost always finish my pasta sauces with a generous amount of cold butter (along with a splash of pasta water, of course) as the end is actually the best time to add butter to your pasta sauce. This feels more French in spirit than Italian. However, in the north of Italy, it's a common technique in certain pastas, which are finished with butter using a technique called "mantecatura."