Add Fresh Basil To Your Mayonnaise And You'll Never Want To Go Back

If you've ever found yourself with leftover basil after making pesto or caprese salad, you're in for a treat. Adding fresh basil to your mayonnaise is the easiest upgrade you didn't know you needed. The fragrant, herbaceous notes of basil elevate the creamy richness of mayo, transforming it into a spread that you'll want to slather on everything. This simple trick takes your everyday condiment to the next level — and once you try it, you'll never want to go back to plain mayo again.

Basil mayo can be substituted for regular mayo in practically anything. It makes a fabulous addition to BLTs, perfect tomato sandwiches — really any kind of sandwich. The summery flavors are perfect for your grilled meats. You can add this mayonnaise to grilled shrimp and fish or grilled poultry. You can also use it to top your burgers or add extra flavor to mayo-based pasta and potato salads. But beyond the usual suspects, think of basil mayo as a versatile ingredient that can instantly freshen up your recipes. Whether it's a dip for fries, a spread for wraps, or a base for aioli, the possibilities are endless. And it's incredibly easy to customize, so you can add more or less basil to your liking, or incorporate even more flavor with additional ingredients.

