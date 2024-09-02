Add Fresh Basil To Your Mayonnaise And You'll Never Want To Go Back
If you've ever found yourself with leftover basil after making pesto or caprese salad, you're in for a treat. Adding fresh basil to your mayonnaise is the easiest upgrade you didn't know you needed. The fragrant, herbaceous notes of basil elevate the creamy richness of mayo, transforming it into a spread that you'll want to slather on everything. This simple trick takes your everyday condiment to the next level — and once you try it, you'll never want to go back to plain mayo again.
Basil mayo can be substituted for regular mayo in practically anything. It makes a fabulous addition to BLTs, perfect tomato sandwiches — really any kind of sandwich. The summery flavors are perfect for your grilled meats. You can add this mayonnaise to grilled shrimp and fish or grilled poultry. You can also use it to top your burgers or add extra flavor to mayo-based pasta and potato salads. But beyond the usual suspects, think of basil mayo as a versatile ingredient that can instantly freshen up your recipes. Whether it's a dip for fries, a spread for wraps, or a base for aioli, the possibilities are endless. And it's incredibly easy to customize, so you can add more or less basil to your liking, or incorporate even more flavor with additional ingredients.
How to make basil mayo
Making basil mayo is ridiculously easy. Simply use a blender or food processor to mix ½ cup to 2 cups of fresh basil leaves (depending on how intense you want the basil flavor) with 1 cup of mayonnaise. For best results, be sure to use a high-quality store-bought mayonnaise or even homemade mayo to really let the flavors shine. If you prefer more texture or don't have a blender handy, you can chop the basil by hand and mix it into the mayo. To achieve perfectly chopped basil, try Gordon Ramsay's stacking technique for a consistent chop that won't bruise the delicate leaves.
Once you have your base, you can get creative with additions to elevate the flavor even more. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice or a bit of zest adds brightness, while a drizzle of olive oil brings a layer of richness. For even more flavor, add a clove of minced garlic and some kosher salt and ground pepper. Store your basil mayo in an airtight container in the fridge, and be sure to use it within one week to enjoy the fresh, vibrant flavor at its best — if you can make it last that long.