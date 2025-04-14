14 Dishes You Should Be Ordering At A Thai Restaurant Beyond Pad Thai

If you haven't tried the vast expanse of delicious Thai cuisine, you're missing out on some of the top food. With its tasty peanut sauce, Pad Thai might be the first dish that you try. You may have even tried to make the best pad Thai at home using ingredients in your pantry. But while the noodle-based dish is delicious, expand beyond this staple to truly enjoy everything this culinary style has to offer.

Thai food is known for its saucy curries, fresh ingredients, and plentiful spices. We talked to top Thai chefs and recipe developers about the flavors that you can expect from Thai dishes and what you should look for on a menu if you want to try something new.

Natchaya Than, owner of Thailicious in Southlake, Texas, and Chuck Valla of Valla Table in NYC's Hell's Kitchen shared what they recommend to their restaurant patrons who are tasting Thai food for the first time or longtime fans who want to try something new. Recipe developers and culinary educators Maricel Gentile, author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," and Jessica Randhawa at The Forked Spoon gave us tips on what flavors work well together in classic Thai recipes.