12 Popular Mayonnaise Brands, Ranked

It's the little things in life that matter. Conversely, though less often said, the little things in life can also throw a real wrench in the works if they go wrong. Mayonnaise itself may be a little thing; bad mayonnaise is anything but. It can ruin a whole sandwich, and if you were really looking forward to that sandwich it can ruin a whole day. Who needs their day ruined by mayonnaise? No one, that's who, which is why we took it upon ourselves to make sure that never happens to you again.

Now, when we say "bad mayonnaise," we're not talking about the kind you left in the sun for six hours. Because ... don't do that, even if the food safety rumors about mayo are mostly untrue. Rather, we mean mayonnaise that isn't tasty, for which there's pretty much no excuse. Depending on what you consider to be a true representation of the condiment, mayo was either invented back in Ancient Egypt, in Europe in the 1700s, or anytime in between that humans combined eggs and oil into a sauce. Whatever the case, it's easy to make, and it's as American as apple pie.

Mayonnaise is forgiving, too. You can make it yourself with bacon fat, add it to meat marinades for a flavor boost, or simply put it on a sandwich — ideally without ruining your day. This brings us to the question of which mayonnaise you should put on said sandwich, or anything else. To determine this, my family and I sat down to try 12 of the most common flavors and bring you an ultimate ranking.